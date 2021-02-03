500.com Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 8, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) ("500.com" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets on Monday, February 8, 2021.

About 500.com Limited

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) is an online sports lottery service provider in China. The Company offers a comprehensive and integrated suite of online lottery services, information, user tools and virtual community venues to its users. Most recently, 500.com is actively developing its blockchain-related business.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

SOURCE 500.com Limited

Related Links

http://ir.500.com/

