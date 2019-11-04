500.com Limited to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 11, 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) ("500.com" or the "Company"), a leading online sports lottery service provider in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the close of U.S. markets on Monday, November 11, 2019.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) is a leading online sports lottery service provider in China. The Company offers a comprehensive and integrated suite of online lottery services, information, user tools and virtual community venues to its users. 500.com was among the first companies to provide online lottery services in China, and is one of two entities that have been approved by the Ministry of Finance to provide online lottery sales services on behalf of the China Sports Lottery Administration Center, which is the government authority that is in charge of the issuance and sale of sports lottery products in China.

