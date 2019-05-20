500th Goddard School Celebrated In Franchise's Home Market Of Philadelphia

Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of The Goddard School, is looking back on more than 30 years of success in early childhood education franchising as it proudly announces the opening of the 500th location in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Goddard Schools have opened in neighborhoods and cities throughout the nation, becoming an essential part of hundreds of communities in 37 states. In every location, children begin learning the skills and gaining the knowledge that will take them successfully through school and life.

The franchisees of Bala Cynwyd, Jodi and Bill Straub, were introduced to The Goddard School's mission and values through Jodi's brother and sister-in-law, David and Amber O'Brien, who became franchisees many years ago. As they open this milestone location, Jodi and Bill know they can rely on the strong support of their family, their friends and a proven franchise system.

"We are opening the newest Goddard in a building that has provided memories for nearly 50 years. We're so privileged to teach and inspire the youth of the local community in this historic schoolhouse," Jodi said. "The sounds of children will soon fill these reimagined, modern classrooms."

The building that houses the preschool was once the Saint Matthias Parish School, a significant community landmark, which was built in 1970. This long-dormant facility will once again thrive as an early childhood education provider to give generations of children a place to learn and play.

"Five hundred locations is a big number, and it's a great milestone for any franchise system, but for us, it's remarkable when you consider the investment of time and resources, the attention to detail and the emotional commitment that goes into the success of every Goddard School," said Joe Schumacher, CEO of GSI. "Every Goddard School that opens creates opportunities for the communities they serve, for the families they support and for the children they care for."

For more information about The Goddard School located at 124 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA, visit www.GoddardSchool.com/Bala-CynwydPA.

