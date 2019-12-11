505 Southwestern Green Chile To Be Featured At Steamboat Ski Resort

"505 Southwestern has always been known for its premium green chile, sauces, and salsa, and our guests are in for a treat when they visit our Colorado destinations this year," said Ryan Blanchard, Director of Brand partnerships, Alterra Mountain Company.

In addition to 505 Southwestern products being integrated onto restaurant menus across the resort, the Steamboat Taco Beast, a snow-cat-turned-food-truck, will feature 505 salsas, sauces and green chile to top the four varieties of trail tacos.

Launched during the 2018 season, Steamboat has made headlines for its Taco Beast. The resort's version of a taco truck, the Taco Beast moves around the mountain offering tacos to guests at various locations. The Taco Beast announces its location daily via social media, much like food truck counterparts down on the streets of major cities, and often sells out of the popular tacos at lunch.

"From our passionate customers here in Colorado to the guests that come from all over the world to visit Steamboat, people everywhere are falling in love with 505 green chile as their favorite new condiment," said Ted Gardner, President of 505 Southwestern. "Our products are an ideal fit with food offerings at ski resorts, and we especially love how Steamboat's innovative Taco Beast will feature 505 on its taco and burritos."

"Steamboat has been one of my favorite ski resorts for years," said Rob Holland, Executive Chairman of 505. "It's a soulful resort and town with a focus on authenticity and mountain culture. 505 fits in perfectly."

Alterra Mountain Company owns and operates 14 mountain destinations throughout North America and introduced the Ikon Pass in 2018, the new standard in season passes. The Ikon Pass now offers skiers and riders access to 41 mountain destinations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, including 14 Alterra Mountain Company destinations, plus 27 global partner destinations.

About 505 Southwestern

505 Southwestern is among the fastest growing salsa and green chile brands in the country. Made in Albuquerque, New Mexico and headquartered near Denver, Colorado, the brand has a passionate fan base in the West. In more recent years, the brand's products have been featured at Wembley Stadium in London, Empower Field at Mile High, TIAFF Field in Jacksonville, and at Chase Field in Arizona, among others.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 14 iconic year-round destinations, including the world's largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage, retail and service businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company's family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination's unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

505 Southwestern®

Aaron Raper

Aaron.Raper@505southwestern.com

+1.720.961.9930

SOURCE 505 Southwestern

Related Links

http://www.505southwestern.com

