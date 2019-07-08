505 Southwestern® Names Ted Gardner As President

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 505 Southwestern®, the leading premium green chile brand in the USA, announced today that it has hired Ted Gardner as its President. Identified as the "craft beer of salsa," 505 is one of the fastest-growing Southwestern-branded food products companies in the country.

Mr. Gardner has held leadership positions with US and Mexican owned food marketing and distribution companies including General Mills, Heinz, ConAgra, DESC, Herdez, and Unified Grocers, among others. He served as President of Authentic Specialty Foods, the owner of the La Victoria & Embasa salsa and pepper brands, and prior to that, led the US operation of Herdez. He has a track record of driving growth and profitability while placing an enormous emphasis on product quality and company culture.

"As our business has grown, sales have expanded from London to Los Angeles. We needed a leader with deep experience in the salsa and sauce categories. Ted fits this bill perfectly," said Rob Holland, the Company's Executive Chairman.

"I've watched 505 grow from a small regional brand to a true national player. No brand in the category is better suited to capitalize on current consumer trends and demand for premium, green chile-based Southwestern products," said Mr. Gardner. "I'm thrilled to be joining this dynamic company."

Ted has overseen over a dozen manufacturing and distribution facilities during his over 30 years of experience in the food industry and has been charged with further building upon 505's long-standing reputation for quality, consistency, and innovation.

With its corporate headquarters outside of Denver, Colorado, 505 operates two manufacturing and distribution facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico and employs over 200 dedicated team members. In 2018, the brand was the fastest-growing salsa, green chile, and Hispanic sauce brand in most of its key markets. With virtually all of its products made with authentic New Mexican green chile, 505 is among the most coveted and requested "craft salsas" on the market.

505 Southwestern is the official or proud partner of a number of professional and collegiate sports teams, including the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and Denver University.

In conjunction with Mr. Gardner's new position, 505's board of directors has approved a multi-million dollar investment in the Company's manufacturing and distribution facilities in New Mexico.

About 505 Southwestern®:

505 Southwestern®, together with its family of brands and affiliates, is one of the leading premium green chile-based products companies in the country. The brand's core lineup of shelf stable, premium Hatch Valley salsa, along with sauces, and flame-roasted green chile is the fastest growing of its kind in the USA and is currently sold from London to Los Angeles. The brand's portfolio also includes frozen stews, diced green chile, and queso, along with handheld appetizers and snacks under the company's sister brand, Hatch Kitchen. 505 Southwestern® has a commitment to giving back and formed the 505 Southwestern®-New Mexico True Scholars program in conjunction with the State of New Mexico to support a future generation of farmers through its scholarship program. The company is based near Denver with its manufacturing headquarters in New Mexico.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

505 Southwestern

Kim Conaty

kim.conaty@505southwestern.com

+1.720.381.1737

SOURCE 505 Southwestern

Related Links

http://www.505southwestern.com

