505 Southwestern® Partners With NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars

Ted Gardner, President of 505 Southwestern® said, "The Jaguars deal is fun for us because it's a prime example of our brand spreading its wings from its Southwestern roots to new markets like Florida and the East Coast. Our premium green chile has been a fan favorite in stadiums from London to Los Angeles, and we're glad that the Jaguars decided to incorporate our product into their menu."

505 Southwestern® green chile salsa will also be featured in concession stands throughout TIAA Bank Field and in the facility's premium club section.

"We are always looking to bring unique and flavorful menu items to our fans, and 505 Southwestern® hits the mark," said Jaguars Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Scott Massey. "We're happy to introduce 505 Southwestern® to TIAA Bank Field as we strive to provide the very best in game-day hospitality to our fans."

505 Southwestern® has been used in stadiums and restaurants for everything from a premium pizza topping to a flavorful addition nachos and tacos. At Coors Field in Denver, the local favorite "Denver Dog" features a hot dog topped with 505 Southwestern® pork green chile. Delaware North, the concession partner for the Jaguars, plans to incorporate 505 Southwestern® products in their themed offerings stands in strategic stadium locations.

"Our success in cities like Jacksonville and London prove that 505 Southwestern® green chile is a popular condiment, sauce, and salsa in all parts of the world," said Rob Holland, the Company's Executive Chairman.

About 505 Southwestern®:

505 Southwestern®, together with its family of brands and affiliates, is one of the leading premium green chile-based products company in the country. The brand's core lineup of shelf stable, premium New Mexico salsa, along with sauces, and flame-roasted green chile is the fastest growing of its kind in the USA and is currently sold from London to Los Angeles. The brand's portfolio also includes frozen stews, diced green chile, and queso, along with handheld appetizers and snacks under the company's sister brand, Hatch Kitchen™. 505 Southwestern® has a commitment to giving back and formed the 505 Southwestern®-New Mexico True Scholars program in conjunction with the State of New Mexico to support a future generation of farmers through its scholarship program. The company is based near Denver with its manufacturing headquarters in New Mexico.

