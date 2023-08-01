50/50 Women on Boards and EY US to expand board diversity and development efforts

News provided by

50/50 Women on Boards

01 Aug, 2023, 13:59 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) are joining forces to expand their board diversity and development efforts.

EY US, a long-standing sponsor of 50/50WOB, reaffirms its commitment to empowering female board candidates and driving the success of board directors through its EY Center for Board Matters. Through its support of 50/50WOB, EY US exemplifies its dedication to supporting gender diversity and inclusion. Additionally, EY US is a proud sponsor of 50/50WOB's inaugural 50 Women to Watch for Boards list, which highlights a group of exceptionally qualified women leaders with diverse backgrounds across various sectors in North America.

"More women on corporate boards leads to positive impacts on profitability, productivity and workforce engagement: It's simply good business," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, Chief Executive Officer of 50/50 Women on Boards. "With support from EY US, we will work toward advancing women in the corporate pipeline and fostering their success. Their steadfast commitment to our shared mission further strengthens our efforts, and we aim to empower women, driving meaningful change in the corporate landscape."

"As a fellow board member, it is an honor to work with this esteemed group of women leaders and to support 50/50 Women on Boards. We believe that diversity and inclusion in corporate governance has the power to profoundly change the face of the corporate boardroom in a positive way," says Kris Pederson, EY Americas Center for Board Matters Leader.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)
50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010, the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. Educational programs and advocacy efforts produced by 50/50WOB include its annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity™, year-round board training programs for individuals and corporate groups, and the Networking Hub for alumni to connect to experts and corporate directors in support of their board journey. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

SOURCE 50/50 Women on Boards

