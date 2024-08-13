50/50 WOMEN ON BOARDS ANNOUNCES THE GLOBAL SUMMIT: THE BUSINESS CASE FOR DIVERSE BOARDS TAKING PLACE IN NEW YORK ON SEPTEMBER 10

Influential Global Leaders, Industry Experts, and Board-Ready Women to Create Action Plans for Increasing Diversity on Boards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The business case for diverse boards of publicly listed companies will be analyzed during the first-of-its-kind, day-long Global Summit in New York on Sept. 10, 2024. Presented by 50/50 Women on Boards™ the conference will examine the competitive edge of corporations with gender-balanced boards while equipping participants with the tools to advance their board careers and contribute to building more inclusive boardrooms.

International women leaders from the United Nations, corporate CEOs, and influential male directors committed to gender diversity will share insightful conversations addressing today's most pressing issues and the vital role gender diversity plays in driving business success. Finalists of the 2024 "50 Women to Watch for Boards" campaign from the U.S., Mexico and Canada will be honored and introduced.

The Global Summit offers a unique opportunity for the business community to participate in a full day of dynamic panel discussions, interactive networking sessions, and inspiring keynote speeches from 8 am to 6 pm ET, located at the historic 48 Wall Street.

Topics and speakers to date include:

Advancing the Conversation: The Global Landscape of Women on Boards :

: Anita Bhatia , Founder of Impact Commons, Former UN Assistant Secretary General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women

Regina Garcia Cuellar , Independent Board Member for Rotoplás, Gigante, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA)

Moderated by Cynthia Clark , John W. Poduska Professor of Governance at Bentley University

, John W. Poduska Professor of Governance at Bentley University Investing in Diversity: From Boards to Bottom Line :

: James D. White , Vice Chairman, Americas, JLL, Board Chair for The Honest Company and Board Member at CAVA, Simply Good, Schnucks Markets, and Bay Club

Janet Wong , Independent Director, Lucid Group

Moderated by Tracey Doi , Independent Director, Quest Diagnostics and Pentair

: Judy Marks , Chair, CEO and President of Otis Worldwide Corporation

Carey Smith , Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parsons Corporation

Moderated by John Driver , Independent Board Director, Broadway Financial/City First Bank N.A., Vital Energy

: Fabrice Houdart , Founder & CEO of The LGBTQ+ Directors Association

Ozzie Gromada Meza , CEO & President of Latino Corporate Directors Association

Jennifer Reynolds , CEO of Women Corporate Directors

Moderated by Heather Spilsbury , CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards

: Herman Bulls , Independent Board Director, Host Hotels and Comfort Systems USA , Vice Chair of USAA and Chair of Fluence Energy

Joe Hurd , Independent Board Director at Lloyd's of London

Rob Smith , Board Director at Steve Madden, CEO & Founder of The Phluid Project

David Chun , Founder & CEO of Equilar

50/50 Women on Boards thanks its global sponsors and partners, United Airlines, Bentley University, EY, Infosys Consulting, Otis Worldwide Corporation, 48 Wall Street Events, MME ink, and Tardi's Catering & Hospitality for supporting the summit.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit: 5050wob.com/global-summit/#about.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit:

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010 the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. www.5050wob.com.

