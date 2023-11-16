50/50 Women on Boards Appoints Heather Spilsbury as Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) today announced the appointment of Heather Spilsbury as its new Chief Executive Officer as of Jan. 1, 2024. Spilsbury joined 50/50WOB in 2020 and has served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for the organization. Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, who served as CEO since 2018, will continue with the organization as President. 

"We are pleased to have Heather Spilsbury as our new CEO to lead 50/50WOB into its next phase of growth," said Stephanie Sonnabend, Co-founder and Chair of the Board for 50/50WOB. "She has been a phenomenal leader since joining us in 2020 and will forge our pathway toward achieving 50% of corporate board seats held by women, and at least 20% of all seats held by women of color. We are extremely grateful to Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire as CEO for six years. In her role as President, she will be instrumental in raising awareness through her expansive network, remarkable fundraising achievements and dedication to our mission."

"I am honored to undertake the role of CEO at 50/50WOB, leading the organization through this pivotal phase of growth, supported by our exceptional team and committed volunteers," said Spilsbury. "Over the past three years, I have found a great partner in Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, and our collaboration remains pivotal to driving this critical business mission forward. While we have accomplished significant milestones, our work is far from complete. I have personally witnessed the remarkable impact of our corporate relationships, the unwavering support from our sponsors and the global engagement of women leaders. With our robust future plans, I am confident we will continue to drive transformative change in the pursuit of diversity on corporate boards."

Spilsbury joined 50/50WOB in 2020, then 2020 Women on Boards, as Chief Marketing Officer and led the organization through a digital transformation, operational restructuring and a rebrand within her first six months. She was then appointed as COO/CMO and continued to increase awareness for the organization through events, workshops, supporters, partnerships and the newly launched 50 Women to Watch for Boards campaign. With deep roots in the Hispanic community, Spilsbury has had a long history of commitment and service to the advancement of women of color throughout her career. Additionally, she is expanding the 50/50WOB team with the additions of Jeni Ni as Vice President of Marketing and Shane Cullen as Director of Development.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010 the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. Educational programs and advocacy efforts produced by 50/50WOB include its annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity™, year-round board training programs for individuals and corporate groups, and the Networking Hub for alumni to connect to experts and corporate directors in support of their board journey. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

SOURCE 50/50 Women on Boards

50/50 Women on Boards Announces Jessica Alba, Carla Vernón, Titi Cole and Tracey Brown to Headline The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™: Women Leaders Accelerating Boardroom Change

On Nov. 14, 2023, 50/50 Women on Boards™ will present The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™, an annual broadcast designed to accelerate...
50/50 Women on Boards™ Annual Gender Diversity Index™ Study Reveals the Pace Continues to Decline for Women Joining Boards

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading non-profit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on ...
