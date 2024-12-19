50/50 Women on Boards™ Commends 2024 Sponsors for Their Commitment to Advancing Global Boardroom Diversity

The Global Summit and 20 in-person strategic networking events focused on Women Leaders Accelerating Boardroom Change

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global nonprofit driving gender balance and diversity in corporate boardrooms, is proud to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of its 2024 sponsors, including Premier Worldwide Sponsor EY , and Global Sponsors Mastercard , Equilar , and Bentley University , alongside Official Airline Sponsor United Airlines . Their steadfast support has propelled the organization's mission of creating inclusive corporate governance, as showcased during the inaugural Global Summit, the launch of our chapter in Nairobi, and the Board Readiness workshop series.

The Global Summit, held in New York on September 10, 2024, convened hundreds of influential leaders, industry experts, and board-ready women to tackle the theme, The Business Case for Diverse Boards. With dynamic panel discussions, interactive networking, and inspiring keynotes, the event underscored the critical role of diverse perspectives in driving profitability and long-term value.

Looking ahead to 2025, 50/50 Women on Boards aims to expand its global reach by bringing its impactful programming to new cities around the world. Building on the success of the first-ever City Conversation in Nairobi—a landmark event that united women leaders from Africa and beyond to strategize on accelerating boardroom diversity—the organization is committed to opening additional chapters in key global markets. Expansion into new regions will complement the growing demand for 50/50WOB's innovative Board Readiness Workshops equipping women worldwide with the tools, connections and mentorship to pursue a board seat that's right for them.

"Each milestone marks meaningful progress toward our vision of achieving 50% women on corporate boards, with at least 20% of seats held by women of color," said Heather Spilsbury, Chief Executive Officer of 50/50 Women on Boards. "We are profoundly grateful to our sponsors and partners for their unwavering commitment to advancing gender-balanced and diverse boards—a critical business imperative. As we expand our programs and reach in 2025, these partnerships play a vital role in equipping women leaders for board service and enriching our network with valuable insights on board governance."

2024 Highlights

Global Impact : Over 4,000 women leaders from around the world participated in 50/50 Women on Boards 2024 event series held in 18 cities across six countries, which included expert panels, strategic networking sessions, and coaching from corporate board directors.

Celebrating Excellence : The 50 Women to Watch for Boards campaign recognized exceptionally qualified leaders from diverse sectors across North America , all vetted and ready to serve on public company boards – 20% of 2023 cohort have secured a public or private company board seat.

Corporate Partnerships: More than 200 sponsors and in-kind donors joined forces to support the education and empowerment of women leaders globally.

"Today, women only hold 30% of Russell 3000 company board seats, an increase of only one percentage point from last year." said Kris Pederson, Americas Leader of the EY Center for Board Matters. "Accelerating gender parity at the table is essential for progressing to more inclusive and representative boards. That's why EY and the Center for Board Matters steadfastly champion the crucial work of 50/50 Women on Boards."

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010 the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. www.5050wob.com .

