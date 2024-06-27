50/50 Women on Boards™ Unveils Second Annual "50 Women to Watch for Boards" List: Bridging Board-Ready Candidates with Public Companies and Recruiters from All Sectors

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards ™ (50/50WOB), the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, announced its highly anticipated 2024 list of 50 Women to Watch for Boards. This prestigious cohort showcases exceptionally qualified women leaders from diverse sectors across North America, primed for roles on public company boards.

In its second year, applications more than doubled from last year, showcasing unprecedented interest. This list provides organizations and recruiters with access to validated, first-time director candidates, categorized by location, expertise, industry, race, and ethnicity, facilitating effective board diversification efforts. The majority of applicants were Black, Hispanic/Latino, Asian/Pacific Islander, and White women, with strong representation from the technology, finance, and consumer sectors, and nearly 90 percent applying for the first time.

"We are proud to elevate the profiles of board-ready women candidates among enterprises and recruiters, particularly companies with two or fewer women on their boards," said Heather Spilsbury, CEO of 50/50WOB. "Our initiative plays a crucial role in addressing board diversity gaps, spotlighting a distinguished group of highly qualified women poised to drive impact across all sectors. We thank our sponsors EY, Mastercard, and McKesson, and supporters Equilar and Nasdaq for their invaluable contributions."

Each finalist received personal notification of their selection and will gain substantial exposure through 50/50 Women on Boards, campaign partners, and sponsors. Throughout the year, tailored training and visibility opportunities will amplify the finalist's expertise. Applicants were rigorously reviewed and selected based on expertise, board committee suitability, resumes, essays, and video submissions. The selection process involved the expertise of an exclusive Selection Committee comprised of stock exchange leaders and board directors, including:

Maria Ariza , CEO of BIVA

, CEO of BIVA James D. White , Board Chair of Honest

, Board Chair of Honest Joe Hurd , Non-Executive Director of Lloyds of London

, Non-Executive Director of Lloyds of London John Driver , Chairman and CEO of Lynx Technology and Independent Board Director

, Chairman and CEO of Lynx Technology and Independent Board Director Gabriella Halasz-Clarke , VP of Governance Solutions at Nasdaq

, VP of Governance Solutions at Nasdaq Janet Wong , Independent Board Director at Lucid

, Independent Board Director at Lucid Maria Contreras , 24th Administrator, US Small Business Administration

, 24th Administrator, US Small Business Administration Nicole Rosenberg , VP of Governance and Sustainability at TMX

, VP of Governance and Sustainability at TMX Kris Pederson , EY Americas, Center for Board Matters Leader

, EY Americas, Center for Board Matters Leader Ariane Bourassa , Head, Sustainability and ESG Strategy at TMX

, Head, Sustainability and ESG Strategy at TMX David Chun , Founder and CEO of Equilar

, Founder and CEO of Equilar Diana Ingram , Independent Board Director of ECMC Group

To view the full list of 50 Women to Watch for Boards, visit: https://5050wob.com/2024-finalists-overview/

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ is a leading global nonprofit campaign promoting gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010, it has published the 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ and research reports tracking diversity among Russell 3000 board directors. Educational programs include the annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity™, year-round board training, and a Networking Hub connecting alumni with experts and corporate directors. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

