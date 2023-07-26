509 Expands Its Offering of Innovative Apparel for Street Motorcycle Riders

News provided by

509

26 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

SPOKANE, Wash., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 509, a leading brand in powersports apparel, highlights its recent entry into the motorcycle market with the expansion of offerings for street motorcyclists. Known for snowmobile, offroad, and outdoor gear, 509's entry into the street motorcycle segment is a natural transition for the brand. With a 20-year history of designing innovative riding gear and telling inspiring stories through employees, ambassadors, and athletes, 509 aims to provide street motorcyclists with the same level of performance and comfort they have come to expect from the brand.

509's new Street apparel lineup features a unique collection with style, functionality, and uncompromising quality tailored to motorcycle riders.
509's new Street apparel lineup features a unique collection with style, functionality, and uncompromising quality tailored to motorcycle riders.
509 offers several premium Street helmet styles allowing the rider to stay focused on the road.
509 offers several premium Street helmet styles allowing the rider to stay focused on the road.
The 1 Down 5 Up combines a genuine perforated leather body and textile stretch paneling for a versatile and comfortable fitted riding jacket.
The 1 Down 5 Up combines a genuine perforated leather body and textile stretch paneling for a versatile and comfortable fitted riding jacket.
Enjoy a timeless piece of American craftsmanship: 509 x White’s Perry Boot.
Enjoy a timeless piece of American craftsmanship: 509 x White’s Perry Boot.
509's new Street apparel lineup features a unique collection with style, functionality, and uncompromising quality tailored to motorcycle riders.
509 offers several premium Street helmet styles allowing the rider to stay focused on the road. The 1 Down 5 Up combines a genuine perforated leather body and textile stretch paneling for a versatile and comfortable fitted riding jacket. Enjoy a timeless piece of American craftsmanship: 509 x White’s Perry Boot.

"At 509, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of technology, style, and performance in our apparel. Continuing to expand our offerings in the street motorcycle market allows us to bring our passion for innovation to a whole new audience," said Andy Berg, Street Product Line Manager for 509. "As riders, we want to share what the streets mean to us through stylish, purpose-built products inspired by the motorcyclists that have come before us."

509's street motorcycle apparel lineup features a unique collection with style, functionality, and uncompromising quality tailored to riders. Highlights from the new product lineup include helmets, jackets, and more:

  • Our Premium helmet the "Mach V" is built for speed with aerodynamic shaping, a maximum field of view, and Venturi venting system (patent pending) for aggressive riding and warmer conditions, allowing the rider to stay focused on the road. The Mack V also features Fidlock®, DOT & ECE 22.06 certification. More helmet styles are available and new technology integrated offerings are coming Fall 2023. Check out the Street Helmet Collection (ride509.com)
  • 509 has curated an assortment of jackets featuring the light and flexible hybrid designed "1Down5Up" jacket, and a genuine leather (1.1mm) styled "@One" jacket with flex paneling and an articulated riding fit. Both jackets feature YKK zippers, a removable comfort regulating insulated vest for miles of unmatched style. Check out the Jacket Collection (ride509.com)
  • The 509 x White's Perry Boot is a versatile moc toe design with secure heel fit. Crafted by one of the few USA made bootmakers, this iconic style combines White's Boots' newly developed 1972 Arch-Ease™ Last with the traditional logger upper for unparalleled comfort and durability. With the 509 x White's Perry Boot consumers will experience a virtually no break-in period and enjoy a timeless piece of American craftsmanship. Check out the 509 x White's Perry Boot (ride509.com)

Core to 509's approach is building a community of riders who help evolve the purpose-built products and tell inspiring stories. 509 is looking for riders to join their #509StreetCrew community. Submit your application to join the group of riders testing and providing feedback on the 509 collection. Join the 509 Street Crew.

Over the next year, 509 will continue to develop and grow its assortment of technology packed helmets and performance focused apparel options for street riders. The 509 Street collection is currently available from select dealers and online at ride509.com/street.

509 Street. Built by riders, for riders.

Find a 509 Dealer (ride509.com)

Become a Dealer (ride509.com)

Learn more about White's Boots

About 509

Founded 20 years ago, the 509 story began as a snowmobile brand deep in the backcountry of the unforgiving Rocky Mountains. Those harsh environments inspired a journey of developing innovative and purpose-built riding gear, all while telling the story of the brand, our athletes and the industry through our award-winning films and content. Today, 509 develops technical gear across the snowmobile, dirt bike and motorcycle industries.

509® is a registered trademark of Teton Outfitters, LLC
Fidlock® is a registered trademark of Fidlock GmbH

  

SOURCE 509

Also from this source

Continuing to Fuel Your Passion, 509® Launches New 2023 Moto Product

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.