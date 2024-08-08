509's Winter 2025 Collection Delivers Industry Breakthroughs in Style and Performance

Caleb Kesterke, 509 Athlete and professional snowmobile rider, reflects on why he puts his trust in the brand's purpose-built gear. "The brand keeps pushing boundaries with their fresh designs and cutting-edge tech," he said. "509's 2025 line-up is a game-changer, setting a whole new standard for style and performance. I trust my 509 gear, as it gives me the confidence to perform at my best in the backcountry."

The Winter 2025 Collection brings a range of new products to elevate the industry standards. Highlights from this collection include:

Open Face Helmet + Communication Ready = Revolutionary Ride: 509 breaks through industry boundaries with the launch of its first-ever open-face helmet designed for seamless communication integration. The upgraded Tactical 3.0 helmet is available in three specialized versions for trail, mountain, and youth riders. This new 509 helmet option joins the ranks of the brand's communication-friendly helmets like the Delta V Commander, offering riders a fresh open-face style packed with all the features riders know and love and now the option to add communication capabilities.

New 509 Universal Communication System (UCS) Spirit x Cardo ® Module Enhances Safety: Safety on the snow is paramount and with the all-new 509 UCS Spirit Module by Cardo® is designed to be compatible with Tactical 3.0 helmets offering seamless communication between riders. Now it's possible to chat directly through the helmet using a 2-way Bluetooth® intercom that spans 400 meters (0.25 miles). Compatible with 509's Tactical 3.0 MTN Helmet and Ox Bow Bluetooth® radio, the module extends communication reach to enhance riding safety in the mountains. The 509 UCS Spirit Module makes it possible to stay connected, offering seasoned and rookie riders' peace of mind throughout the adventure.

New Saber Boot Boasts Higher Standard for Boot Insulation: 509 introduces the trail-tested Saber Single Boa Boot. This stylish boot comes with a maxed-out 1,000 grams of Primaloft® insulation that sets the standard for boot insulation. What's more, thermal footbed insert provides superior cold-proofing technology. The Saber boot allows riders to maintain optimal warmth and comfort to ride through winter cold snaps.

509 introduces the trail-tested Saber Single Boa Boot. This stylish boot comes with a maxed-out 1,000 grams of Primaloft® insulation that sets the standard for boot insulation. What's more, thermal footbed insert provides superior cold-proofing technology. The Saber boot allows riders to maintain optimal warmth and comfort to ride through winter cold snaps. Fan Favorite Ignite Heated Jacket Gets a Thermal Technology Upgrade: Get heat on-demand with 509's heated ignite jacket now with industry-leading clim8® intelligent heating technology. The built-in clim8® technology monitors temperature and automatically adjusts for optimal comfort for pre-ride prep or extra mid-layer warmth.

"The Winter 2025 Collection represents another leap forward in meeting the diverse needs of both mountain and trail snow riders," said Alicia Anderson, Managing Director. "This collection is more than just gear; it's a testament to our dedication to the riding community and our passion for adventure."

The 509 Winter 2025 Collection is now available at authorized 509 dealers and online at Ride509.com.

About 509

Founded 21 years ago, the 509 story began as a snowmobile brand deep in the backcountry of the unforgiving Rocky Mountains. Those harsh environments inspired a journey of developing innovative and purpose-built riding gear, all while telling the story of the brand, our athletes and the industry through our award-winning films and content. Today, 509 develops technical gear across the snowmobile, dirt bike and motorcycle industries.

509® is a registered trademark of Teton Outfitters, LLC

CLIM8® is a registered trademark of CLIM8 SAS

Cardo® is a registered trademark of Cardo Systems, Inc.

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth Sig, Inc.

Primaloft® is a registered trademark of PrimaLoft, Inc.

