$50B Rural Health Fund Won't Offset Medicaid Enrollment Gaps

As Washington celebrates a $50 billion Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program, new analysis shows projected Medicaid eligibility tightening and coverage friction may offset stabilization dollars in many states. AmeriTrust Solutions says the missing variable isn't funding… it's fixing Medicaid enrollment inefficiencies at the hospital front door.

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As federal leaders highlight the new $50 billion Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program as a stabilizing force for struggling hospitals, operators on the ground warn that Medicaid eligibility tightening and enrollment barriers may outweigh the intended relief. AmeriTrust Solutions, a Medicaid enrollment modernization partner working with rural hospitals and state eligibility systems, says transformation funding cannot achieve its goals if eligible patients cannot enroll quickly and accurately.

“Sustainable rural health starts with making sure eligible patients are covered. Fix the front door, and the rest of the system can work.” - Peter Justen, Founder and CEO of AmeriTrust Solutions

According to reporting and policy analysis from Tradeoffs and The Commonwealth Fund, the RHT program provides $50 billion over five years but includes structural limitations on how funds may be distributed, with much discretion resting at the state level and only a portion available for direct provider stabilization. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services describe the program as designed to support innovation and delivery reform, not solely hospital balance sheets. Meanwhile, rural hospital leaders told Becker's Hospital Review they fear transformation dollars may not offset looming Medicaid revenue losses tied to coverage shifts and enrollment tightening.

"Rural Health Transformation funding is a bucket of water for rural hospitals, but if Medicaid eligibility friction remains, it's a bucket with a hole in it," said Peter Justen, Founder and CEO of AmeriTrust Solutions. "You cannot transform rural health without fixing Medicaid enrollment at the hospital front door."

The Math Behind the Concern

Policy analysts note that Medicaid coverage losses and reimbursement shifts tied to federal reforms may generate financial pressure that exceeds the scale of transformation funding in some states. The Commonwealth Fund estimates that rural hospitals already operate on thinner margins and face higher uncompensated care burdens. Peer-reviewed research published in Medical Care Research and Review confirms that rural hospitals experience disproportionately high-uncompensated care, particularly in states with coverage gaps or enrollment inefficiencies.

At the same time, CMS program documentation makes clear that RHT dollars are structured around delivery innovation and system redesign, not direct, unrestricted replacement of lost Medicaid revenue. That structural reality is driving concern among CFOs and hospital executives, particularly in states such as Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Kansas, where Medicaid implementation decisions directly impact rural hospital solvency.

For Washington policy desks, this presents a systems-level contradiction: celebrating transformation funding while overlooking the operational barriers that prevent eligible patients from enrolling in coverage that already exists.

The Missing Variable: Eligibility Friction

AmeriTrust Solutions operates inside hospital intake workflows and community enrollment processes, serving as the bridge between patients and state Medicaid eligibility systems. The company does not replace state systems; it submits cleaner, structured, and verified data into existing platforms.

Operational outcomes include:

Up to 90% reduction in application questions through verified prefill and logic-based workflows.





Up to 70% reduction in administrative processing time for straightforward cases.





Applications completed in as little as 12 minutes.

By accelerating identity verification, income validation, document capture, and structured submission, AmeriTrust reduces preventable denials, rework cycles and enrollment delays, factors that directly influence uncompensated care levels.

"Every day an eligible rural patient goes uninsured is a day a rural hospital absorbs preventable financial strain," Justen said. "Eventually communities lose access to care."

Systems Solution, Not Political Critique

AmeriTrust is not criticizing CMS or the RHT framework. Industry groups such as the National Rural Health Association have applauded the RHT awards while acknowledging that one-time or limited funding cannot ensure long-term sustainability on its own.

"The RHT program is well-intentioned," Justen added. "But funding without fixing Medicaid eligibility inefficiency stabilizes hospitals with one hand while revenue leaks out the other."

AmeriTrust Solutions is calling for Medicaid modernization at the enrollment level to be treated as core rural infrastructure, alongside transformation funding.

"Transformation dollars matter," Justen concluded. "But sustainable rural health starts with making sure eligible patients are covered. Fix the front door, and the rest of the system can work."

ABOUT AMERITRUST SOLUTIONS

AmeriTrust Solutions modernizes Medicaid enrollment at the hospital front door by accelerating identity verification, income validation, document capture, and clean submission into existing state eligibility systems. Working alongside rural hospitals, state Medicaid leaders, and enrollment operators, AmeriTrust reduces eligibility friction, administrative burden, and preventable uncompensated care—without requiring states to replace legacy infrastructure. The company's systems-level approach strengthens hospital revenue stability while supporting compliance and enrollment accuracy. For more information, visit https://ameritrustsolutions.com/

