50th Annual Pilgrimage To Manzanar - A Look Back & Forward Through One Woman's And Her Family's Eyes
An Enduring Legacy For Civil Rights
Apr 26, 2019, 18:14 ET
Over 1,000 people, many of whom were unjustly incarcerated in stable like barracks and sent to the wasteland desert of Manzanar, gather to honor and remember at the 50th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage - https://manzanarcommittee.org/2019-manzanar-pilgrimage/
Manzanar was the first of the American concentration camps in which more than 120,000 Americans who happened to be of Japanese descent were unjustly incarcerated in stables behind barbed wire, watch towers and soldier's guns during World War II largely because of discrimination and xenophobia. This was one of the most blatant violations of Constitutional rights in the history of the United States.
See the stable-like barracks they were forced to live in and feel the hot unforgiving heat and blinding sun that the internees faced. See and touch one camp and hear 10,000 different stories of strength and overcoming unsurmountable odds, forgiving without bitterness and going on to lead successful lives, families and businesses.
See the official apology letter and the $20,000 check signed by President Ronald Reagan and sent to every internee. My Great Uncle Akio Ujihara instead of being resentful found the world's 7th largest meteorite that now sits in the Smithsonian. My Uncles, Father and I are all going and since they and the original internees are getting very elderly, this is probably the last time they will be able to physically participate in the Pilgrimage. If you can't send a reporter / photographer, I can do this story remotely for you.
WHEN:
TOMORROW SATURDAY APRIL 27, 2019 11:30am
WHERE:
Manzanar National Historic Site (230 Miles North of Los Angeles)
Manzanar Reward Road, Manzanar
