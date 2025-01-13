50th Mount Dora Arts Festival set for Feb 1 and 2, 2024

Mount Dora Center for the Arts will once again host the nationally ranked Mount Dora Arts Festival in Mount Dora, FL's historic downtown district.

MOUNT DORA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year in February for fifty years, the streets of quaint Mount Dora shut down to traffic and fine artists from around the country set up their original artwork in white tents throughout downtown.

This year, 300 artists will set up to show, sell, and compete for $20,000 in cash prizes in 2D, 3D and Best in Show categories. The festival features two sections – Juried Fine Arts which is judged and eligible for prize money and a small Emerging Artist/Craft Artisan area near the food court, not eligible for awards.

MDCA's Executive Director and festival coordinator Janet Gamache says, "I am so excited to see what the artists will bring every year. The jury process is tough and it's very competitive to be selected. This is the best of the best."

Types of artwork you can expect to see in the booth spaces range from Painting, Photography, Clay, Glass Art, Mixed Media, Sculpture, Woodwork, Fiber Art, and Jewelry. Gamache says, "This unique opportunity allows you to peruse hundreds of artists with eclectic styles all in one place. You can talk to artists about their process and inspiration. It's an amazing experience to go home with an original work of art."

Festival food, beer, wine, and cocktails will be available at kiosks throughout the festival and restaurants will be open for sit down dining. The Central Florida Dance Festival will also showcase a variety of dance numbers in Donnelly Park that will be featured in the April 12, 2025 event sponsored by Mount Dora Center for the Arts at the Mount Dora Music Hall.

Although most artists take credit cards, Gamache advises to bring plenty of cash. "WiFi can be sketchy during the event and the artists may have an issue using their pay apps." ATM machines will be available on site.

Avoid the downtown traffic and take the free round-trip shuttle located at 900 Lincoln Ave Mount Dora, FL. Kiwanis will be collecting a fee to park but it's worth the time you'll save trying to find a parking space.

Pets are allowed but discouraged since it can make both your dog and some people uncomfortable. Please leave them at home if possible.

The 2025 Mount Dora Arts Festival is presented by G3 Development and Mount Dora Center for the Arts, a 501(c) 3 Nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the event support MDCA's annual art programming. The festival runs Sat Feb 1 from 9am-5pm and Sun Feb 2 from 9am-4pm and is FREE to attend. Get more info at www.MountDoraArt.org or call 352-383-0880.

