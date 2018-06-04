51 New Sing For Hope Pianos To Hit The Streets Of NYC This Summer - June 4-24

For the first time ever, Sing for Hope has teamed up with MINI USA for #DrivingHope, a partnership motivated by their shared passion for bringing creativity to communities. MINI USA is the title sponsor of the Sing for Hope Pianos and has created a one-of-a-kind piano on wheels – the #MINIPiano. This 51st piano is within a specially designed and modified MINI Countryman that has been outfitted with a keyboard, sound system, and brightly colored exterior.

The official unveiling of all the 2018 Sing for Hope Pianos, including the #MINIPiano, will take place on June 4 th , beginning at 12:00 p.m., at 28 Liberty Plaza in New York City . The festivities will be kicked off by Sing for Hope Co-Founders Camille Zamora and Monica Yunus and will feature performances by Lucky Chops, Sarah Dash, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and other stars of the New York music scene.

This year's playable masterpieces have been created by a diverse range of artists, including the Broadway casts of Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen, The Play that Goes Wrong, and Wicked, as well as leading visual artists from all five boroughs and around the world.

"We founded Sing for Hope with one goal: making the arts accessible to everyone in every community. The arts enable neighborhoods to thrive by positively impacting those who live there and enriching the community as a whole," said Sing for Hope Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora. "These 51 one-of-a-kind Sing for Hope Pianos will not only provide music for three weeks in June; they will also, in alignment with our mission, serve 15,000 New York City students annually after the pianos are delivered to their permanent homes at our 'Citizen Artist Schools,' sparking inspiration as a tool for future artists for years to come."

"MINI is pleased to partner with Sing for Hope in its important mission, bringing even more music, more art, more spontaneous moments of community to every corner of NYC with our unique mobile #MINIPiano," said Lee Nadler, Regional Marketing Manager, for MINI USA. "MINI wants to leverage its creativity to enhance city life, and we are excited to amplify the great work that Sing for Hope is doing by expanding the reach of music throughout the five boroughs via the #MINIPiano."

Throughout the three week period, from June 4-24, while all Sing for Hope Pianos are placed on the streets of NYC, the mobile #MINIPiano will broaden the reach of Sing for Hope's mission of bringing art to all by, quite literally, bringing music right to people's doorsteps. Performances at each of the 50 Sing for Hope Pianos, along with pop up performances at #MINIPiano stops, will be listed throughout the June 4 -24 timeframe in the Sing for Hope Pianos app as they are scheduled.

Each year, the Sing for Hope Pianos are brought to life at the Fosun Sing for Hope Pianos Studio at 28 Liberty, an icon of Lower Manhattan. A Fosun Property Holdings building, 28 Liberty has generously donated a full 34,000-square-foot floor to serve as the communal studio where artists have designed and painted the 2018 Sing for Hope Pianos. In alignment with Fosun's long-term commitment to 28 Liberty and to the surrounding community, one of the 51 Sing for Hope Pianos will remain on the Fosun Plaza at 28 Liberty for use throughout the three-week run of the Sing for Hope Pianos program.

"Fosun is honored to support Sing for Hope and its work for underserved neighborhoods in New York City," said Bo Wei, chief executive representative of Fosun Group in the U.S. and Vice President of Fosun Property Holdings. "Our association with Sing for Hope and other arts organizations helps to advance 28 Liberty's role as a center for arts and culture in Lower Manhattan."

In the fall, the 2018 Sing for Hope Pianos will be placed in permanent homes at Sing for Hope's "Citizen Artist Schools." This signature Sing for Hope program, created in partnership with the New York City Department of Education, now benefits over 80,000 school children each year.

The 2018 Sing for Hope Pianos have been made possible by the support of MINI USA, Fosun Group, 28 Liberty, and the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle, including The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, and Ann Ziff.

About Sing for Hope

Sing for Hope transforms lives by using the power of the arts to create a better world. Our arts outreach programs bring hope and inspiration to under-resourced schools, hospitals, hospices, veterans' centers, refugee sites, transit hubs, and disability networks. Since 2006, Sing for Hope has partnered with over 250 nonprofit organizations, involved over 3,500 artists in creative volunteerism, and placed over 450 artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos in public spaces for everyone to play — a symbol and celebration of art for all. More information can be found at www.SingforHope.org.

About MINI USA

MINI is an independent brand of the BMW Group. In the United States, MINI USA operates as a business unit of BMW of North America, LLC, located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and includes the marketing and sales organizations for the MINI brand. The MINI USA sales organization is represented in the U.S. through a network of 125 MINI passenger car dealers in 39 states. MINI USA began selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2002 with the introduction of the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S Hardtops. Media information about MINI and its products is available to journalists online at www.miniusanews.com.

About 28 Liberty

28 Liberty, at the heart of downtown NYC, is the go-to destination in Lower Manhattan for recreation and best-in-class dining. The property's 2.5 acre Fosun Plaza hosts a variety of community events throughout the year, from food festivals to arts programs to educational experiences and more. The 38,000 square foot penthouse is soon to be home to restaurateur Danny Meyer's latest endeavor, Manhatta, restaurant and bar with sweeping panoramic views of the NYC skyline, and Bay Room, a new event space accommodating up to 800 guests at three simultaneous gatherings. Whether exploring the latest cultural event or sipping cocktails at sunset from the 60th floor, 28 Liberty always offers something new to discover.

