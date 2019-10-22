51% Of Americans Question the Credibility of Google's 1st Page Rankings

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 2,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 65+ reveals that a majority of Americans do not trust Google's first page results. The study was launched by IronMonk Solutions, a full-service digital marketing agency.

Survey Question & Findings

Google Survey Results

The survey asked 2,000 Americans the following question:

How do you feel about the websites that rank on Google's 1st page when you search for a product or service?

It's about money. All those sites pay Google.

It's legit. Google chooses the best sites

It's rigged. Google manually selects them

According to the findings of the survey, when asked their sentiment towards the website ranking for products and services on Google's 1st page during a search, 50.6% of respondents stated that they felt websites paid Google for the ranking. Interestingly, when demographic results were applied to the survey results targeting females, it rose to 52%, and soared to 59.4% with 45 and 54-years-olds.

The survey results perhaps highlight the increasing displeasure that many Americans have towards monetization on the digital landscape.

The next popular response to the survey question, was that the ranking on Google's first page was legitimate. Of the respondents to the survey, 29.8% indicated that they believed Google legitimately chooses the best websites for product and services searches. The percentage increased to 34.1% for 18 and 34-year-olds, and conversely decreased with older demographics. Considering Millennials were raised in the Digital Age, it would appear that this age bracket is generally more comfortable with and trusting of the digital environment.

The last survey response was that Google's 1st page ranking was rigged. 19.6% of respondents indicated that they believed Google manually selected the websites, which appear on the first page after a search for products or services. Interestingly, when demographic filters were applied to the survey results targeting only males, the percentage rose to 22.7%. It skyrocketed to 29.2% for males between 18 to 24-years-old.

The survey results appear to highlight an increasing distrust that the average American has towards big tech companies, which wasn't the case a few years ago, largely in part to the numerous scandals that have come to light.

"These results are quite fascinating, and seem to show a shift in opinion that Americans have towards companies like Google," stated Amine Rahal, CEO of Iron Monk.

See the complete breakdown of the survey at: https://www.ironmonk.com/new-survey-reveals-that-more-than-half-of-americans-question-the-credibility-of-googles-1st-page-ranking-for-products-and-services/

