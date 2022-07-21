51% of Biodiesel Market Growth to Originate from APAC During the Forecast Period (2021-2025)

Jul 21, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Biodiesel Market is a part of the coal and consumable fuels industry. The global coal and consumable fuels industry were valued at USD 846.69 billion in 2020. The global biodiesel market was a concentrated industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be concentrated. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. Moreover, the biodiesel market value is set to grow by USD 7.87 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.57% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Market Segmentation
- By Application (Transport Fuel, Power Generations, and Others)
- By Type (Vegetable Oil, Animal Fat, and Others)
The global biodiesel market share growth by the vegetable oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vegetable oil can be used in CI engines through fuel modifications because vegetable oil cannot be used in engines in its raw form. It must be converted to a more engine-friendly fuel known as biodiesel. Biodiesel has a comparable energy density, cetane number, heat of vaporization, and a stoichiometric air/fuel ratio to mineral diesel.
- By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Indonesia and Thailand are the key markets for global biodiesel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Increasing demand for biofuel will facilitate the global biodiesel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Company Profiles
- ALTEN Group
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Argent Energy UK Limited
- BIOX Corp.
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- Louis Dreyfus Co. BV
- RB FUELS
- Renewable Energy Group Inc.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
The global biodiesel market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Market Dynamics
- The increasing demand for biofuel is one of the key factors driving the growth of the biodiesel market. Governments of various countries, such as the US and Germany, are supporting the use of biofuel as an energy source to reduce the reliance on imported crude oil.
- The biofuel from spent bleaching earth will fuel the biodiesel market growth. In recent years, the spent bleaching clay is recycled using the base-catalyzed transesterification technique to produce biofuel at a reduced raw material cost.
- The high operating costs of biodiesel is a major challenge for the biodiesel market growth. In 2020, the average price of crude oil was $39.68 per barrel. This price decreased to less than $11.24 per barrel on April 21, 2020. The decrease in crude oil prices will bring more challenges for the adoption of biodiesel during the forecast period.
COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis
Owing to the high mortality rate of COVID-19, various production units, including those of coal and consumable fuels, were temporarily closed in 2020. This impacted the growth of the biodiesel market in the region in 2020 and 2021. However, operations in various industries gradually restarted with a limited capacity while maintaining social distancing norms, which is expected to stabilize market growth during the forecast period.
|
Global Biodiesel Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 7.87 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.20
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Indonesia, Brazil, Thailand, and Argentina
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALTEN Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Limited, BIOX Corp., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, RB FUELS, Renewable Energy Group Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
