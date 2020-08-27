51% of Students Do Not Always Have Access to High-Speed Internet, An Essential for a Mostly Remote Fall Semester

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half (51%) of students lack consistent access to high-speed Internet and WiFi, according to a new survey from Visual Objects, a visual guide to finding and hiring creative firms.

Internet accessibility issues created academic performance disparities during remote learning in the spring 2020 semester. Visual Object's survey indicates these problems will not be solved for remote learners this fall, despite efforts to provide free and low-cost Internet to those in need.

More than 60% of students will take their fall semester classes online, according to a new study from Visual Objects. More than half of students believe cheating will increase due to remote learning, according to a survey by Visual Objects.

Educators like Emily Posyton taught students without reliable internet access in spring 2020. She witnessed students with fewer at-home resources fall behind academically.

"While I'm happy that students and teachers are out of harm's way, I do worry about students who need classroom support and resources," Posyton said.

Half of Students Believe Cheating Will Increase While Learning Remotely

The survey found 52% of students think cheating will rise due to online learning.

Without the physical presence of a teacher in the classroom, students see more opportunities for academic dishonesty that is not detected.

Masoud N. is general manager of Hack Your Course , an online tutoring service, and has been contacted by students attempting to cheat.

"We have had several students and some parents calling and asking for help with their children's online exams," he said. "It's against our policy...but finding a tutor who would do that is not difficult at all."

Experts recommend teachers get to know student writing styles, rely on written exams, and use plagiarism checkers to track cases of cheating.

Most Students Are Confident Learning Remotely, Maintaining Grades

Despite expected issues of cheating and technology accessibility, 55% of students surveyed are comfortable taking online courses. Additionally, 47% of students believe remote learning will not affect their grades.

Students are embracing the flexibility of self-paced online learning and many are already well-versed in the technologies required.

There is a sense of lingering discomfort when it comes to meeting with a teacher online, though. Only 46% of students felt comfortable meeting for extra help, creating a barrier for students who need more help.

Visual Objects surveyed 400 high school and college students about online education trends and adapting to remote learning.

Read the full report here: https://visualobjects.com/app-development/online-education-trends.

For questions about the survey, contact Sydney Wess at [email protected] .

About Visual Objects

Visual Objects is your visual guide to finding and hiring the best B2B service provider. A sister website of Clutch, the leading B2B services review platform, Visual Objects features portfolio items and client reviews of top creative, design, development, and marketing companies from around the world.

Contact

Sydney Wess

[email protected]

(202) 350-4344

SOURCE Visual Objects

Related Links

https://visualobjects.com/

