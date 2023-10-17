51% of Top 100 Consumer AI Applications are Bootstrapped, Reveals New Study by ContentDetector.AI

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study by ContentDetector.AI reveals that 51% of the top 100 consumer Generative AI applications are bootstrapped. Furthermore, while a significant number of these companies originate from the US, a substantial 42% hail from other parts of the world.

ContentDetector.AI has done a detailed study of the top 100 consumer AI applications and here are some interesting insights.

Top 100 Consumer AI Companies List
Bootstrapped/Funded Generative AI Companies List
Key Highlights:

  • 51% of the top 100 AI applications are bootstrapped
  • 41% of the AI companies are not based in the U.S.
  • 9% of the top 100 Consumer AI companies have women founders/co-founders. Only AskYourPDF boasts a black co-founder.
  • Image Utility, Chatbots, and Art Generation emerge as the most popular Generative AI categories among consumers.
  • 9 products have already been acquired.
  • 7% of these Gen AI tools were flagged for NSFW content, indicating a need for robust content filters.
  • AI websites pull in a median traffic of 4.97 million visits monthly, with an average of 29.02 million.

How We Did the Study:

We used SimilarWeb to pick the top 100 Generative AI websites by their visits for August month and gathered company and financial details from Crunchbase and other various public resources.

Complete study - https://contentdetector.ai/articles/generative-ai-companies-statistics

About ContentDetector.AI

ContentDetector.AI is a leading technology platform to identify the originality of the content — whether it is written by humans or AI tools like ChatGPT. It is also one of the top 100 consumer AI applications.

