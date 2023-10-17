51% of Top 100 Consumer AI Applications are Bootstrapped, Reveals New Study by ContentDetector.AI

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study by ContentDetector.AI reveals that 51% of the top 100 consumer Generative AI applications are bootstrapped. Furthermore, while a significant number of these companies originate from the US, a substantial 42% hail from other parts of the world.

ContentDetector.AI has done a detailed study of the top 100 consumer AI applications and here are some interesting insights.

Key Highlights:

51% of the top 100 AI applications are bootstrapped

of the top 100 AI applications are 41% of the AI companies are not based in the U.S.

9% of the top 100 Consumer AI companies have women founders/co-founders. Only AskYourPDF boasts a black co-founder.

Image Utility , Chatbots , and Art Generation emerge as the most popular Generative AI categories among consumers.

9 products have already been acquired.

7% of these Gen AI tools were flagged for NSFW content, indicating a need for robust content filters.

AI websites pull in a median traffic of 4.97 million visits monthly, with an average of 29.02 million.

How We Did the Study:



We used SimilarWeb to pick the top 100 Generative AI websites by their visits for August month and gathered company and financial details from Crunchbase and other various public resources.

