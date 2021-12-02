511 EJC Wins The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY®) Award for 2021

ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 511 E John Carpenter (EJC)¸ owned by Codina Partners, has been awarded The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY®) Award, which recognizes quality in commercial buildings and rewards excellence in building management. The qualification and win are part of the most prestigious and comprehensive program of its kind in the commercial real estate industry.

"This award reflects an efficient building operating at a level much higher than its peers. This is not just a beauty competition; it is an operations competition. During the competition, all facets of a building's operations are thoroughly evaluated. Buildings are judged on everything from community involvement, tenant relations and site management to environmental and 'green' policies and procedures. While we know that our tenants' experiences day-in and day-out are world-class, it's always an honor to be recognized by international leaders in our industry," says Jonathan Jones, Senior Property Manager of Crescent Property Services.

511 East John Carpenter is home to world-class companies like McDonald's Corporation and the National Headquarters for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The seven-story multi-tenant building has been a fixture in the area since 1983 and has consistently hosted incredible amenities, which all are considerations of the TOBY committee.

The world-class commercial building has been a steadfast anchor of Las Colinas' southern Urban Center for more than 37 years. 511 EJC boasts a modern layout, a technology-driven café, versatile conference center, top-notch fitness center, car cleaning services, dry cleaning, plentiful green space, tranquil surroundings including the European-style Mandalay Canal, as well as views of the newly built Levy Event Plaza and Lake Carolyn. The building's location is an amenity to the tenants as 511 EJC sits between two of the most significant business hubs in North Texas, three area airports, and public transportation.

Jonathan Jones also commented, "These awards do not fall out of trees. It takes a dedicated management team, supportive ownership, and a commitment to rise above industry standard." To win a BOMA International TOBY Award, a property first must win both local and regional competitions. Judging is based on criteria that include community impact, tenant and employee relations programs, energy management, accessibility, emergency evacuation procedures, building personnel training programs and overall excellence. A team of industry experts also conducted comprehensive building inspections.

"The competition is truly international, with buildings from Canada to China competing, so winning the top prize sets you apart as best in class globally. Even though it takes a lot of work and effort, we keep our assets operating at a TOBY level year-round," concluded Jones.

511 EJC is a seven-story office building owned by Codina Partners and managed by Crescent Property Services. It is located in Las Colinas, an affluent area within Irving, a significant suburb just minutes west of Dallas' familiar downtown area. 511 EJC rests on nearly two acres encompassing an ample below-grade garage, the European-style Mandalay Canal, and views of the newly built Levy Event Plaza and Lake Carolyn. 511 EJC is just minutes from world-class restaurants, hotels and retail amenities. For more information, visit www.511ejc.com.

