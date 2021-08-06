$514.92 bn growth in Handicrafts Market by 2025|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The need for low capital investments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of information regarding handicraft products will hamper the market growth. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the handicrafts market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Handicrafts Market 2021-2025: Scope

Report Metrics Report Details Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Forecast Unit Billion Segments Covered By Product and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Companies Covered Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd., HimalayanMart.com, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd., Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, Ten Thousand Villages US, and The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Fetch our Report Right Here:

www.technavio.com/report/handicrafts-market-industry-analysis

Handicrafts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Handicrafts Market is segmented as below:

Product

Metal Art Ware And Jewelry



Woodware



Textile Products



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The presence of favorable government policies for the import of handicrafts is anticipated to facilitate market growth, particularly in the US.

Furthermore, the handicrafts market share growth by the metal art ware and jewelry will be faster compared to other segments during the forecast period. In addition, China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam are expected to emerge as major producers of metal art ware and jewelry products during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Handicrafts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist handicrafts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the handicrafts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the handicrafts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handicrafts market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Metal art ware and jewelry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Woodware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Textile products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.

Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd.

HimalayanMart.com

Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd.

Native Crafts and Arts

Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd.

Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd.

OSM HANDICRAFT

Ten Thousand Villages US

The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

