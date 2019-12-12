51job, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai today.

At the meeting, shareholders resolved to elect each of the following individuals to the Company's Board of Directors until the close of its next annual general meeting of shareholders: Junichi Arai, David K. Chao, Li-Lan Cheng, Eric He, and Rick Yan.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning 37 cities across China.

Contact:

Linda Chien

Investor Relations

51job, Inc.

+86-21-6879-6250

ir@51job.com

SOURCE 51job, Inc.

Related Links

www.51job.com

