51job, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call on May 3, 2018

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, and http://www.lagou.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide sales office network spanning 25 cities across China.

