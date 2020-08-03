51job, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call on August 10, 2020

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that it will release unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2020.

The Company's management will hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2020 (9:00 a.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time zone on August 11, 2020) to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results, operating performance and business outlook. To dial in to the call, please use the following telephone numbers:

US: +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 51job

The call will also be available live and on replay through 51job's investor relations website, http://ir.51job.com.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Contact

Investor Relations, 51job, Inc.

Tel: +86-21-6879-6250

Email: [email protected]

