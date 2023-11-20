51st ANNIE AWARDS™ TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced today that VIP tickets for the 51st Annual Annie Awards™ are now on sale at https://www.annieawards.org/tickets.

VIP tickets are $300 each and admit guests to the pre- and post- receptions, beginning at 4:30 p.m., and to the ceremony at 7 p.m. All events will be held at Royce Hall. The last day to purchase tickets online is Friday, February 9, 2024. After this, if tickets are still available, they can be purchased through the UCLA Central Ticket Office at 310.825.2101.

Annie Award™ nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 11, 2024 and this year's Annies will be presented at the 51st ceremony on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at UCLA's Royce Hall. 

 Honoring excellence in the field of animation, the Annie Awards™ will be presented in 10 Production categories (Best Feature, Broadcast Production, Short Film, etc.) and 22 Achievement categories (Best Animation, Direction, Production Design, Music, Voice Acting, etc.). Additionally, honorary awards will be granted for lifetime accomplishments, philanthropy, technical advances, and special achievement.

There are only three weeks left to submit entries for this year's Annie Awards. Deadline for submissions is 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday, December 8, 2023. Rules, deadlines, and submission category details can be found at https://annieawards.org/rules-and-categories.

Entries submitted for consideration will be from animated productions that were released in the United States between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. Exceptions, which can submit with or without a United States release, are short subjects, special projects, sponsored productions, student films and grand prize winners from Annie Award qualifying festivals. 

Final deadline to join or renew ASIFA-Hollywood membership and to register to participate in the 51st Annie Award voting is midnight Sunday, December 31, 2023. The deadline to become an Annie Awards™ Corporate Sponsor is midnight Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and in whose name the philanthropic June Foray Award was established, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for the past five decades. ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the

Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it.

Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the Association Internationale du Film d'Animation (International Animated Film Association), supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators Forum, animated film preservation, special events, scholarships, and screenings.   

For up-to-the minute details and information on the 51st Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org. For information on ASIFA-Hollywood, please visit www.asifa-hollywood.org.    

Contact:

Gretchen Houser, Houser PR
P: 562.235.0991
E: [email protected]

SOURCE ASIFA-Hollywood

