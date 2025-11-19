51Talk Head of Strategy Discusses Global Expansion and AI-Driven Education Innovation on NYSE TV

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE American: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, announced today that Roger Parodi, Head of Strategy, was featured in an exclusive interview on NYSE TV to discuss the Company's global expansion strategy and the transformative role of artificial intelligence in education delivery.

During the interview, Mr. Parodi outlined how 51Talk has successfully established a comprehensive international presence through localized education services across multiple markets. He detailed the Company's strategic approach to building on-the-ground operations that cater to regional educational needs while leveraging advanced AI technologies to enhance learning outcomes and operational efficiency.

"Our success in becoming a truly global education company stems from our commitment to combining local expertise with cutting-edge technology," said Roger Parodi, Head of Strategy at 51Talk. "By integrating AI capabilities into our platform, we've been able to scale our personalized learning solutions while maintaining the quality and cultural relevance that each market demands."

Mr. Parodi also provided insights into 51Talk's current market footprint and the significant growth opportunities the Company has identified across its operational regions. The discussion highlighted the Company's strategic positioning in the evolving global education technology sector.

