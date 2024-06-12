51Talk Online Education Group Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE American: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

Gross billings [1] for the first quarter of 2024 were US$12.6 million , a 55.6% growth from the first quarter of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 were , a 55.6% growth from the first quarter of 2023. Net revenues were US$9.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, a 70.1% increase from US$5.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024, a 70.1% increase from for the first quarter of 2023. The number of quarterly active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 46,200 in the first quarter of 2024, representing a 83.3% increase from approximately 25,200 for the first quarter of 2023.

Key Financial and Operating Data For the three months ended





March 31,

March 31,

Y-o-Y

2023

2024

Change











Net Revenues (in US$ millions) 5.6

9.4

70.1 % Gross Margin 77.6 %

77.5 %

-0.1ppt Gross Billings (in US$ millions) 8.1

12.6

55.6 %











Active students with attended lesson consumption[2]

(in thousands) 25.2

46.2

83.3 %













[1] Gross billings for a specific period, which is one of the Company's key operating data, is defined as the total amount of cash received and receivable from third party payment platforms for the sale of course packages and services in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. The gross billings data included herein was from the Company's business system and converted with quarterly corresponding exchange rate, which may lead to differences with bank records [2] An "active student with attended lesson consumption" for a given period refers to a student who attended at least one paid lesson, excluding those students who only attended paid live broadcasting lessons or trial lessons.

"Business momentum continued in the first quarter of 2024, driven by our diversified portfolio of markets driving us to exceed the high end of guidance. We have observed significant returns on our earlier investments. Particularly, our branding activities were supportive to increase our student base. We remain confident in our capability in delivering quality growth." stated Mr. Jack Huang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of 51Talk.

"Our over 46,000 quarterly active students, along with numerous participants in free trials, provide us with a substantial pool of potential demand. We have developed new products tailored to their needs, such as test preparation programs for school enrollments."

"During the quarter, we formally established our AI Research Institute to explore how the latest technologies can enhance our user experience and operational efficiency. We have begun using AI to customize learning progress reports for students and conduct interviews and trainings for teachers." Mr. Huang concluded.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Margin

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were US$9.4 million, a 70.1% increase from US$5.6 million for the same quarter last year. The number of active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 46,200 in the first quarter of 2024, a 83.3% increase from 25,200 for the same quarter last year.

Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2024 was US$2.1 million, a 71.3% increase from US$1.2 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in total service fees paid to teachers, mainly resulting from an increased number of paid lessons.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was US$7.3 million, a 69.8% increase from US$4.3 million for the same quarter last year.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 77.5%, compared with 77.6% for the same quarter last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were US$11.3 million, a 64.1% increase from US$6.9 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were US$7.7 million, a 74.0% increase from US$4.4 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to higher sales personnel costs related to increases in the number of sales and marketing personnel and higher marketing expenses. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were US$7.7 million, a 75.3% increase from US$4.4 million for the same quarter last year.

Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were US$1.0 million, a 42.7% increase from US$0.7 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to higher product development personnel costs. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP product development expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were US$0.9 million, a 50.0% increase from US$0.6 million for the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were US$2.6 million, a 47.2% increase from US$1.8 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to higher general and administrative personnel costs. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were US$2.4 million, a 44.2% increase from US$1.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Loss from Operations

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was US$3.9 million, compared with operating loss of US$2.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was US$3.7 million, compared with non-GAAP operating loss of US$2.3 million for the same quarter last year.

Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders

Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was US$3.7 million, compared with net loss of US$2.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.3 million, non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was US$3.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net loss of US$2.4 million for the same quarter last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was US$0.01, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share of US$0.01 for the same quarter last year.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.3 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was US$0.01, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of US$0.01 for the same quarter last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was US$0.65, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of US$0.46 for the same quarter last year. Each ADS represents 60 Class A ordinary shares.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.3 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was US$0.60, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of US$0.42 for the same quarter last year.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and time deposits of US$21.7 million, compared with US$23.4 million as of December 31, 2023.

The Company had advances from students[3] of US$30.1 million as of March 31, 2024, compared with US$27.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

The financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 herein have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered accounting firm.

[3] "Advances from students" is defined as the amount of obligation to transfer goods or service to students or business partners for which consideration has been received from students in advance. The deposits from students are also presented in the total amount of "advances from students"

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company currently expects net gross billings to be between $13.5 million and $14.0 million, which would represent a sequential growth of 7.5% to 11.5%.

The foregoing outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)















As of







Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,









2023

2024









US$

US$

















ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

21,298

17,350





Time deposits

2,091

4,320





Inventory

-

29





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,394

7,854



Total current assets

29,783

29,553



















Non-current assets













Property and equipment, net

138

196





Intangible assets, net

92

89





Right-of-use assets

723

639





Deferred tax assets

72

71





Other non-current assets

348

249



Total non-current assets

1,373

1,244



















Total assets

31,156

30,797











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICITS





Current liabilities













Advances from students

27,214

30,056





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,189

7,454





Amounts due to related parties

4,077

3,267





Lease liability

590

488





Taxes payable

1,060

1,191



Total current liabilities

39,130

42,456



















Non-current liabilities













Lease liability

41

19





Other non-current liabilities

176

278



Total non-current liabilities

217

297



















Total liabilities

39,347

42,753

















Total shareholders' deficits

(8,340)

(12,315)



Noncontrolling interests

149

359



Total deficits

(8,191)

(11,956)

















Total liabilities and shareholders' deficits

31,156

30,797





















51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)

















For the three months ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2023

2023

2024



US$

US$

US$ Net revenues

5,552

7,471

9,446 Cost of revenues

(1,242)

(1,868)

(2,128) Gross profit

4,310

5,603

7,318 Operating expenses











Sales and marketing expenses

(4,441)

(7,182)

(7,728) Product development expenses

(662)

(864)

(945) General and administrative expenses

(1,759)

(1,867)

(2,589) Total operating expenses

(6,862)

(9,913)

(11,262) Loss from operations

(2,552)

(4,310)

(3,944) Interest income

33

67

82 Other income/(expenses), net

(75)

(1,253)

141 Loss before income tax expenses

(2,594)

(5,496)

(3,721) Income tax expenses

(9)

(171)

(22) Net loss

(2,603)

(5,667)

(3,743) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

(19) Net loss attributable to the Company's

ordinary shareholders

(2,603)

(5,667)

(3,724)













Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing basic and diluted

loss per share

339,338,128

342,841,445

345,124,338















51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended











Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,











2023

2023

2024











US$

US$

US$























Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders











Basic and diluted





(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders











Basic and diluted





(0.46)

(0.99)

(0.65)





















Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating expenses as follows:



















Sales and marketing expenses





(48)

(31)

(29)

Product development expenses





(54)

(45)

(33)

General and administrative expenses





(120)

(170)

(225)



51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended











Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,











2023

2023

2024











US$

US$

US$























Sales and marketing expenses





(4,441)

(7,182)

(7,728)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(48)

(31)

(29)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses





(4,393)

(7,151)

(7,699)























Product development expenses





(662)

(864)

(945)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(54)

(45)

(33)

Non-GAAP product development expenses





(608)

(819)

(912)























General and administrative expenses





(1,759)

(1,867)

(2,589)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(120)

(170)

(225)

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses





(1,639)

(1,697)

(2,364)























Operating expenses





(6,862)

(9,913)

(11,262)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(222)

(246)

(287)

Non-GAAP operating expenses





(6,640)

(9,667)

(10,975)























Loss from operations





(2,552)

(4,310)

(3,944)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(222)

(246)

(287)

Non-GAAP loss from operations





(2,330)

(4,064)

(3,657)



51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)









For the three months ended











Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,











2023

2023

2024











US$

US$

US$























Income tax expenses





(9)

(171)

(22)

Less: Tax impact of Share-based compensation expenses





-

-

-

Non-GAAP income tax expenses





(9)

(171)

(22)























Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary

shareholders





(2,603)

(5,667)

(3,724)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(222)

(246)

(287)

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary

shareholders





(2,381)

(5,421)

(3,437)























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share





339,338,128

342,841,445

345,124,338











































Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders

















Basic and diluted





(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)























Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders

















Basic and diluted





(0.42)

(0.95)

(0.60)





























