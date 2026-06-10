51Talk Online Education Group to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Friday, June 12, 2026

Earnings Call Scheduled at 8:00 a.m. ET on June 12, 2026

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE American: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Friday, June 12, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on June 12, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Singapore/Beijing/Hong Kong time on June 12, 2026).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll: 1-888-346-8982 International: 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (toll free): 4001-201203 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905945 Web phone: click here

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "51Talk Online Education Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until June 19, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll: 1-855-669-9658 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 4750622

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE American: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with highly qualified teachers using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

SOURCE 51Talk Online Education Group