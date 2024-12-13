51Talk's Students Showcase Talent at COP29

Dec 13, 2024, 06:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE American: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, announced that its students showcased their talent at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event, held from November 11 to 22, 2024, brought together Heads of State, policymakers, environmental advocates, and youth leaders from around the globe.

Among the voices were the Global Outstanding Students of 51Talk, who once again made their mark on the world stage. Students from Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Japan delivered articulate speeches in fluent English, sharing their unique perspectives and ideas with confidence and clarity. Their participation not only highlighted their linguistic proficiency but also underscored the role of 51Talk in providing a platform for young learners to express themselves on an international stage.

Since 2019, students from 51Talk have consistently engaged audiences at significant global events, including previous United Nations conferences. This ongoing involvement illustrates 51Talk's commitment to collaborating with leading global organizations such as the UN and COP29, enabling students to showcase their abilities in front of a worldwide audience.

Mr. Jack Huang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of 51Talk, stated: 

"At 51Talk, we are dedicated to cultivating international talent and supporting youth. Our platform goes beyond English instruction; it prepares students to connect and communicate effectively in a global context."

