$52.4 Billion Contact Center Software Industry Assessment, 2027 with Extensive Profiles of 47 Players

Global Contact Center Software Market to Reach US$52.4 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contact Center Software estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the period 2020-2027.



Software Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.1% CAGR to reach US$33 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.1% share of the global Contact Center Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Contact Center Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

3CLogic

x, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Ameyo (Drishti-soft Solution Pvt. Ltd.)

Aspect Software, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

BT Group plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive

Fenero, Inc.

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Mitel Networks Corp.

NEC Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

RingCentral, Inc.

SAP SE

Solgari

Top Down Systems Corporation

Unify is part of Atos Group

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vocalcom Group

West Corporation

Zendesk, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Total Companies Profiled: 47

