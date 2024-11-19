52 Attorneys Named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman announced today that 52 attorneys have been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers list for their excellence in legal work. All the attorneys were selected by their peers as being among the best attorneys in the region in the following categories.

Bankruptcy and Workout

Joseph S.U. Bodoff

Business Law

Neal F. Splaine

Civil Law Litigation

Laura M. Kelly

John J. McGivney

Michael D. Riseberg

Commercial Litigation

Michael F. Connolly

Theodore Folkman

Construction

Jason A. Webber

Corporate Law

Ariadna Caulfield

Christine Parise Cordes

David M. Shamberger

David Wittmann

Education

Elizabeth M. Sullivan

Elder Law

Steven M. Cohen

Lauren E. DeMatteo

Jessica A. Demmerly

Lisa M. Neeley

Family Law

Lisa M. Cukier

David M. Friedman

Susan B. Grandis

Courtney D. Greenberg

Sara E. Kitaeff

Theresa A. Roeder

Ana E. Schwarz

Jared D. Spinelli

Meredith A. Stratford

Insurance

Kara A. Loridas

Labor and Employment

Jeffrey A. Dretler

Denise I. Murphy

Land Use/Environmental

Tyler M. Franklin

Glenn A. Wood

Real Estate

Paul L. Baccari

Samuel E. DeLuca

James H. Greene

Andrew H. Kara

Michael J. Novaria

Joseph R. Tarby III

Andrea Y. Toulouse

Tax Law

Matthew R. Joyce

Trusts and Estates

Stephanie Addeo

Matthew A. Berlin

Jared A. Bishop

Steven M. Carr

Allison L. Collins

Marlee S. Cowan

Karen P. D'Antuono

Kristin N.G. Dzialo

Dana F. Lewis

Lynn E. O'Brien

Jay M. Pabian

Robert A. Vigoda

Donna M. White

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: www.rubinrudman.com

