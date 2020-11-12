LEHI, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 97th Floor, released a new study that uncovers insights into Black Friday and holiday shopping trends amidst the 2020 pandemic . COVID-19 has altered lives around the globe, and its effects are stretching into this year's holiday shopping season.

97th Floor commissioned an independent research study of US shoppers to understand their hopes, fears and behaviors on the 2020, COVID-19-influenced holiday retail landscape.

Holiday shopping trends online Holiday package theft & COVID-19 threat

"The results confirmed our expectations while introducing new factors into 2020's holiday shopping experience," says 97th Floor CEO Paxton Gray. "Nearly every retail business has high hopes for the holiday season sales bump this year, but this year will be unlike any before. There's a lot marketers can do to create systems that allow for quick pivots and increased revenue this holiday season."

Key highlights from the 97th Floor's 2020 Holiday Shopping Consumer Study include:

52% of shoppers say they expect they'll never shop in person again for the holidays

68% of shoppers say they plan to do most of their shopping online this year because of COVID-19

48% of shoppers worry more about having a holiday package stolen from their doorstep than catching COVID-19

81% of shoppers say that even if retailers offer great in-store experiences for the holidays, they're still not sure they'd want to shop in person

19% of shoppers want to change the term "Black Friday" to something less racial

1 in 3 shoppers say they plan to wear a mask even when shopping online this holiday

30% of shoppers say they would rather step on a lego than get stuck in a holiday store crowd this season

Only 20% say they're in definitely in "a shopping mood" this holiday season

88% of parents aren't sure they will let their kids sit on Santa's lap this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

54% of shoppers say they want to do their holiday shopping by early November to avoid crowds

30% of retailers are hurting financially, but 73% of shoppers plan to spend as much or less as last season

45% of shoppers say they are more likely to get injured in a Black Friday doorbuster sale than catch COVID-19

Only 26% of people who have been to a midnight Black Friday doorbuster say it was worth it

This study was created based on the responses of 1,000 US shoppers and respondents were incentivized for participation. Survey was double blind, and the margin of error is +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence level.

For more information on 97th Floor's 2020 Holiday Shopping Consumer Study, visit: www.97thfloor.com/2020-holiday-trends

About 97th Floor

97th Floor is an integrated digital marketing agency with a mission: to make the internet a better place. Located in Lehi, Utah and founded in 2005, its notable clients include Salesforce, Capital One and Celebrity Cruises. 97th Floor's digital marketing specialists cover a range of expertise including SEO, advertising, content, email and design. This unified approach is what gives 97th Floor's clients the most effective and integrated digital strategies on the market. www.97thfloor.com

Study assets



Data source: www.97thfloor.com/2020-holiday-trends

eBook: 97th Floor's 2020 Holiday Shopping Consumer Study

Photos: Image folder

Contact

PJ Howland

VP of Industry Insights

[email protected]

+1 (949) 793 2836

SOURCE 97th Floor