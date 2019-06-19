52% of Small Businesses Plan to Outsource in 2019, Most Commonly for Accounting, IT Services, and Digital Marketing Tasks

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of small businesses (52%) will outsource business processes in 2019, according to a new survey report from Clutch , the leading B2B ratings and reviews firm.



Small businesses will most frequently outsource accounting (21%), IT services (20%), and digital marketing responsibilities (20%).



Clutch surveyed 529 U.S. small business owners and managers to understand their outsourcing plans and preferences.



Experts in the survey recommend that small businesses set clear expectations and goals for the work they plan to outsource. Otherwise, outsourcing can cause issues with communication, quality of products, or security.



"Before looking for your next partner, be sure that you are able to outline all the technical and aesthetic expectations you have for the production of your products ... and how to communicate that to someone who would take this over for you," said Juli Lassow, founder and principal of JHL Solutions , a business solutions and management firm.



Outsourcing Can Increase Efficiency, Expertise

Small businesses primarily outsource to increase the efficiency (24%) and available expertise of their company (18%).

For example, entrepreneur Rio Rocket outsources more routine tasks to free up his time for responsibilities that actually build his company.

"[Outsourcing] gave me more time to negotiate new contracts, handle client correspondence, and manage the creative direction of current projects," Rocket said. "Through outsourcing, I could manage 10 to 15 or more projects and still maintain clarity and a fresh state of mind."

More Technical Responsibilities Can Benefit From Outsourcing

Small businesses currently most commonly outsource accounting (37%), IT services (37%), and digital marketing (34%) tasks.





Accounting requires more specific skills, such as Excel or mathematical analysis, and the financial information accounting produces can set the direction for the rest of the company.



Businesses can benefit from outsourcing accounting to ensure their company doesn't suffer from decisions based on incorrect data or analysis.



"When you set your goals and your KPIs, you want to make sure that they're guiding the business in the right direction," said Erica Quigley, a business operations consultant at Quigley Management Consulting .





IT services and digital marketing can also only succeed with in-depth knowledge of more specific skills, such as coding or search engine optimization.

