5&2 STUDIOS ANNOUNCES THEATRICAL DEBUT OF THE CHOSEN: LAST SUPPER (SEASON 5) ON MARCH 27, 2025 AND UNVEILS FIRST LOOK TRAILER

During a four-week run in the U.S. and Canada, all episodes of The Chosen: Last Supper will be released in three parts – Part One (episodes 1-2), Part Two (episodes 3, 4, 5), and Part Three (episodes 6, 7, 8), which will enable viewing of all episodes throughout the entire run. Beginning April 10, The Chosen: Last Supper Part One will also roll out theatrically in over 40 global territories, including Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Poland, Philippines, and India, among others. Later in 2025, the season will make its streaming debut.

"I'm possibly more excited to bring Season 5 to the world than any other season we've done," said Dallas Jenkins, creator and executive producer of The Chosen. "Unfortunately, it's not coming until March, but that's because it's such a huge season and requires a ton of work. But I'm so thrilled to show this first glimpse of it with the poster and the teaser and for our fans to celebrate it on Teal Tuesday."

The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But—instead of confronting Rome—he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country's religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus' last.

Additionally, prior to Black Friday, 5&2 Studios will celebrate The Chosen's third annual "Teal Tuesday" on November 26, from 4 p.m. through 12 a.m. EST. Hosted by executive producer Derral Eves, the eight-hour livestream on The Chosen 's YouTube channel will feature special guest appearances by cast members, fan giveaways and discounted merchandise from https://thechosengifts.com/ .

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season series shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. What started as a crowd-funded project has grown to over 250 million viewers and more than 17 million social media followers.

5&2 Studios connects people around the world to stories from the Bible through uniquely human and authentic storytelling. Founded by Dallas Jenkins following the global success of The Chosen, 5&2 has expanded into producing both scripted and unscripted series, an animated series, and an expansive library of digital content. The independent studio also manages its own distribution, marketing, studio facilities, and consumer product line. For more information, visit 5and2Studios.com .

