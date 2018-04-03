5,200 Mayors Recognize AmeriCorps and Senior Corps

On Tuesday, April 3, local leaders will hold public events, issue proclamations, join service projects, and use social media to thank AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members for their service, drawing a spotlight to the value they bring to communities across the nation.

The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), which administers AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, leads this annual effort in collaboration with the National League of Cities (NLC), the National Association of Counties (NACo), and Cities of Service.

"Mayors are leaders who – like AmeriCorps and Senior Corps – get things done," said Barbara Stewart, CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service. "Service is an American idea – it crosses all boundaries and has always been at the heart of what it means to be an American. That's why I'm proud so many officials recognize the value of national service and have pledged their support as part of National Service Recognition Day."

"National service programs like AmeriCorps and Senior Corps help ensure that critical local projects meet the needs of community members. For example, in Little Rock, AmeriCorps members are vital and provide valuable assistance in improving the lives of our citizens. They mentor and teach in our schools and are helping to rebuild our neighborhoods," said NLC President Mark Stodola, Mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas. "The National League of Cities is proud to join city leaders across the country in supporting National Service Recognition Day."

"Counties are proud to join this year's National Service Recognition Day, particularly as we celebrate National County Government Month in April," said National Association of Counties President Roy Charles Brooks, commissioner for Tarrant County, Texas. "We welcome AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and volunteers in our communities because they reflect a fundamental strength of our country: people coming together to serve the underserved. National service helps us achieve great results – breaking multigenerational cycles of poverty, strengthening our neighborhoods, mitigating natural disasters, supporting our veterans and military families and so much more."

