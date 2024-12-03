5280 Magazine Enters New Era

Denver entrepreneur to take women-led team forward

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5280 , one of the nation's most honored city magazines, has been acquired by Charity Huff , a Denver entrepreneur and national leader in the digital advertising and marketing industry. The agreement between Huff and Daniel Brogan, the magazine's founder, kicks off a new era that will build upon the magazine's legacy of creating compelling content reflecting a passion for the city of Denver and communities throughout Colorado.

5280 Magazine

"Almost 33 years after I started 5280 in my second bedroom, I really wanted to find someone who would believe in the magazine as much as I do," Brogan said. "Charity is fully committed to our local team and our local community. I'm excited to see 5280 flourish and grow under her leadership."

Huff said she is thrilled to be working with the entire 5280 team, including newly appointed editor-in-chief Jessica LaRusso, who has contributed to the magazine for nearly 15 years. Huff pledged that her women-led team is committed to maintaining and elevating the local connection of the magazine, while also expanding its digital offerings and creating new experiences for its readers. Her vision includes tactics that will create a sustainable future for the publication, exploring new opportunities to engage with 5280's audience in-person and online.

"My intent is for this transition to be as exciting for everyone else as it is for me," said Huff. "I want our team, subscribers, advertisers and the community who love Colorado to be part of 5280's transformation into a multimedia brand that delivers an experience. 5280 is much more than a collection of articles. It is a living, breathing expression of what it feels like to live in Colorado."

Over the course of its three-decade history, 5280 has twice won a National Magazine Award, the magazine world's version of the Pulitzer Prize, and has been a finalist for the award on 12 other occasions. It was named the best big-city magazine by the City & Regional Magazine Association in 2018 and 2020, and CRMA selected 5280.com as the best city-magazine website in 2020.

With a total distribution of 55,000 copies per issue, the magazine is read by 355,500 people each month, according to the Circulation Verification Council, an independent research firm. It is sold on more than 300 newsstands throughout Colorado and has more than 300,000 unique followers across various social media platforms.

FirstBank partnered with 5280 Elevated, Inc., to finance the acquisition of 5280. For more on this story, please see 5280's coverage here .

ABOUT 5280 ELEVATED, INC.

Born out of a deep love for Colorado, 5280 Elevated, Inc., was created to bring new ideas and experiences to the city of Denver and throughout the state. With the acquisition of 5280 in 2024, the multimedia company's purpose was put into practice. As CEO and publisher, Charity Huff will lead the transformation of 5280 into a multimedia brand that delivers a feel for what it feels like to live in Colorado. Based in Denver, January Spring is also part of the 5280 Elevated family, providing digital marketing solutions to niche media.

SOURCE 5280 Elevated Inc.