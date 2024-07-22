52nd ANNIE AWARDS™ 'CALL FOR ENTRIES' BEGIN TODAY!

/PRNewswire/ -- ASIFA-Hollywood today announced its Call for Entries for the 52nd Annie Awards™ set for Saturday, February 8, 2025 at UCLA's Royce Hall. Honoring excellence in the field of animation, the 52nd Annie Awards™ cover 37 categories including Animated Feature, Animated Feature-Independent, TV/Media Production, Sponsored Production, Short Subject, and Student Films, along with Achievement and Honorary awards. To review this year's rules and submit your projects, please visit https://www.annieawards.org . Entries submitted for consideration will be from animated productions that were released in the United States between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. Exceptions, which can submit with or without a U.S. release are short subjects, special projects, sponsored productions, student films and films in competition from Annie Award qualifying festivals. Submissions begin July 22 and run through October 30, 2024. Fees range from $150 to $275 per submission, calibrated based on when the entry funds are received. Submitters are encouraged to file early to receive the best rates. The following are important deadlines during" the 52nd Annie Awards™ season: Deadline for Call for Judges – Monday, August 18, 2024;

Deadline for Juried Award Submissions – Monday, August 18, 2024;

Nominations and Juried Award recipients announced – Friday, December 20, 2024;

Online balloting begins – Wednesday, January 22, 2025;

Deadline to cast Annie Awards ballots – Saturday, February 2, 2025

The 52 nd Annie Awards – Saturday, February 8, 2025 Now through August 19, 2024, ASIFA-Hollywood is also conducting its Call for Judges. All judges must submit an application for this Annie cycle, whether they have applied in the past or are enrolling for the first time. To be considered for a nominating committee, judges do not need to be a member of ASIFA-Hollywood but must have an established career in animation and exemplary professional credentials in at least one of the Annie Award categories. Individuals in the animation community, who are interested in being a nomination committee judge, will find the application at members.asifa-hollywood.org/judge-application . July 22, 2024 also kicks off ASIFA-Hollywood's Honorary Juried Award Nominations, now through August 19, 2024, and its Annual Membership Drive which will continue through January 10, 2025. ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it. Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a wide range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, animated film preservation, open source software support, special events, classes and screenings. Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for five decades. For up-to-the minute details and information on the 52nd Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org . For information on ASIFA-Hollywood, please visit www.asifa-hollywood.org. Contact: Gretchen Houser, Houser PR

P: 562.235.0991

E: [email protected]