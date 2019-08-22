$53.3 Billion Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery-Powered), Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Dental Floss, Teeth Whitening), Distribution Channel (Consumer Store, Retail Pharmacy, e-commerce), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market is Projected to Reach USD 53.3 Billion by 2025 from USD 44.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0%.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of dental diseases, growing awareness about oral health, growing geriatric population associated with edentulism, and the growing number of small/private dental clinics with dental dispensaries are expected to drive the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market. However, high dependency on retail/consumer stores serves as a major challenge for the industry.



The growth in this market is driven by rising awareness about oral hygiene, growing incidences of dental diseases, and technological advancements in oral care products. Online purchases of products are a key trend in this market due to the emergence of eCommerce platforms such as Amazon and the high accessibility they offer. Conversely, the dependency on retail/consumer stores affects the business of manufacturers to a considerable degree. In this report, the oral care/oral hygiene market has been segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region.



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Growing Awareness About Oral Hygiene

5.3.2 Rising Incidences of Dental Diseases

5.3.3 Growing Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics With Dental Dispensaries

5.3.4 Technological Advancements in Toothbrushes

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 Competitive Pricing Pressure Faced By Prominent Players

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 High Dependency on Retail/Consumer Stores



6 Oral Care Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Toothpastes

6.2.1 Pastes

6.2.1.1 Pastes Segment Dominated the Toothpastes Market in 2018

6.2.2 Gels

6.2.2.1 Gels are Used to Prevent and Treat Oral Bacterial Infections

6.2.3 Powders

6.2.3.1 Powders Find Greater Preference Among Children and Geriatrics

6.2.4 Polishes

6.2.4.1 Dental Polishes are Used as Home Cosmetic Treatments

6.3 Toothbrushes & Accessories

6.3.1 Toothbrushes

6.3.1.1 Manual Toothbrushes

6.3.1.1.1 Manual Toothbrushes to Dominate Toothbrushes Market During the Forecast Period

6.3.1.2 Electric Toothbrushes

6.3.1.2.1 Electric Toothbrushes Segment Show the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.3.1.3 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes

6.3.1.3.1 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes have Longer Lifespans Than Manual Toothbrushes

6.3.2 Replacement Toothbrush Heads

6.3.2.1 Chinese Market to Show High Growth in the Forecast Period

6.4 Mouthwashes/Rinses

6.4.1 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes

6.4.1.1 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes Account for the Largest Share of the Mouthwashes Market

6.4.2 Medicated Mouthwashes

6.4.2.1 Medicated Mouthwashes Help Alleviate Common Ailments and Strengthen Teeth

6.5 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

6.5.1 Dental Flosses

6.5.1.1 US Dominates the Market for Dental Flosses

6.5.2 Breath Fresheners

6.5.2.1 Asian Markets Show High Demand for Breath Fresheners

6.5.3 Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

6.5.3.1 Product Development Efforts and Growing Awareness of Dental Aesthetics are Driving Market Growth

6.5.4 Dental Water Jets

6.5.4.1 Jets Help Reduce Gum Bleeding and Maintain Tooth Health

6.6 Denture Products

6.6.1 Denture Fixatives

6.6.1.1 Denture Fixatives Hold the Largest Share of the Denture Products Market

6.6.2 Other Denture Products

6.7 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

6.7.1 Increasing Adoption of Prosthesis has Driven Demand for Cleaning Solutions



7 Oral Hygiene Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Stores

7.2.1 Consumer Stores Form the Key Distribution Channel in the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Industry

7.3 Retail Pharmacies

7.3.1 Retail Pharmacies Mainly Provide Prescription-Based Oral Care Products

7.4 Online Distribution

7.4.1 Online Distribution Channels have Significant Growth Potential

7.5 Dental Dispensaries

7.5.1 Dental Dispensaries Play an Important Role in Product Promotional Activity



8 Oral Hygiene Market, By Region

Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dabur India Ltd.

Dentaid Ltd.

Dr. Fresh, LLC

GC Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Johnson & Johnson

Jordan AS

Kao Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Lion Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Ranir LLC.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Supersmile

The Himalaya Drug Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Ultradent Products Inc.

Unilever plc.

Young Innovations Inc.

