$53.79 Billion SATCOM Equipment Markets - Global Forecast to 2027
Oct 21, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SATCOM Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market accounted for $22.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $53.79billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
Growing demand in the aviation industry and rising need for uninterrupted communication in various industries are the major key factors driving market growth. Moreover, the growing usage of cloud-based services for ground mobility platform will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, high component and manufacturing cost may hamper market growth.
Communications via satellite are the superior reliability unlike other forms of communication and provide superior performance as uniformity and speed. SATCOM consists of mainly an antenna, communication payload, transponder, switching systems, command, and control system. SATCOM equipment or satellite communication equipment are extensively used in a wide range of applications, including weather monitoring, telecommunications, navigation, military surveillance, etc.
On the basis of Technology, SATCOM Automatic Identification System has growing importance due to the increasing demand for a better identification system in maritime due to increasing maritime traffic. Satellite AIS is a vessel identification system used for collision avoidance, identification, location information.
By geography, Asia Pacific going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising usage of satellite antennas in automobiles and growing R&D activities related to SATCOM equipment in China and India.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Application Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Satellite Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 CubeSat
5.3 Large
5.4 Medium
5.5 Small
6 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Satcom Transmitter/Transponder
6.2.1 Modulator
6.2.2 Up Converter
6.2.3 High Power Amplifier
6.2.4 Encoder
6.3 Satcom Antenna
6.4 Satcom Transceiver
6.5 Satcom Receiver
6.6.1 Down Converter
6.6.2 Decoder
6.6.3 Low-Noise Amplifier
6.6.4 Demodulator
6.6 Satcom Modem/Router
6.7 Other Products
7 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Satcom Automatic Identification System
7.3 Satcom-On-The-Pause (SOTP)
7.4 Satcom Telemetry
7.5 Satcom-On-The-Move (SOTM)
7.6 Satcom Very Small Aperture Terminal (Vsat)
8 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Maritime Satcom Equipment
8.2.1 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
8.2.2 Military Ships
8.2.3 Commercial Ships
8.3 Portable Satcom Equipment
8.3.1 Deployable/Flyaway
8.3.2 Handheld
8.3.3 Manpack
8.4 Land Fixed Satcom Equipment
8.4.1 Earth Stations
8.4.2 Command & Control Centers
8.5 Airborne Satcom Equipment
8.5.1 Commercial Aircraft
8.5.2 Military Aircraft
8.5.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
8.6 Land Mobile Satcom Equipment
8.6.1 Commercial Vehicles
8.6.2 Military Vehicles
8.6.3 Emergency Vehicles
8.6.4 Trains
8.6.5 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
9 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Government & Defense
9.2.1 Military
9.2.2 Homeland Security & Emergency Management
9.2.3 Public Safety
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Telecom & IT
9.3.2 Scientific Research & Development
9.3.3 Transportation & Logistics
9.3.4 Media & Entertainment
9.3.5 Other Commercials
9.4 Civil Satellite Communications
10 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Aselsan
12.2 Avl Technologies
12.3 Campbell Scientific
12.4 Cobham
12.5 General Dynamics
12.6 Gilat Satellite Networks
12.7 Harris
12.8 Holkirk Communications
12.9 Hughes Network Systems
12.10 Intellian Technologies
12.11 Iridium
12.12 L3 Technologies
12.13 Nd Satcom
12.14 Network Innovations
12.15 Newtec
12.16 Satcom Global
12.17 Viasat
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh75p9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article