$53 Million Class Action Settlement Reached with Harvard in Anatomical Gifts Scandal

Keches Law Group Attorneys Help Secure Landmark Settlement Following Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Victory

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A $53 million class action settlement has been reached with Harvard University arising from the deeply disturbing scandal involving former Harvard Medical School morgue manager Cedric Lodge and the unlawful sale of human remains donated to the Medical School's Anatomical Gift Program. Lodge was criminally charged in connection with the scheme and has pleaded guilty.

The settlement represents a significant measure of accountability for the families whose loved ones entrusted their bodies to Harvard for the advancement of medical education and science, only to learn that their remains may have been desecrated and trafficked for profit.

Keches Law 's attorneys Jonathan Sweet, Jeffrey Catalano, and Leo Boyle played leading roles in the litigation, including successfully arguing before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court for a ruling that established important precedent concerning the duties owed by institutions entrusted with donated human remains.

"This case was always about more than financial compensation," said Catalano. "It was about dignity, trust, and ensuring that families who make the extraordinary decision to donate a loved one's body to medical science can be confident that their loved one will be treated with respect. The precedent established through this litigation will help protect families and donated remains at medical schools and institutions throughout Massachusetts."

"Harvard worked cooperatively toward resolution of the litigation, recognizing the profound harm suffered by family members whose loved ones' remains were implicated in the scandal," said Sweet. The University joins in the broader goal of ensuring that safeguards are in place so that conduct of this nature is never repeated at Harvard or any other institution entrusted with human remains.

The $53 million settlement, together with the precedent established by the Supreme Judicial Court, marks an important step toward restoring trust in anatomical gift programs and reaffirming a fundamental principle: those who donate their bodies to advance medicine and science, and the families who entrust them to these institutions, are entitled to dignity, respect, and protection.

About Keches Law Group

For 40 years, Keches Law Group has fought for injured individuals and families throughout New England, recovering over $3 billion on their behalf. The firm represents clients in personal injury, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, wrongful death, nursing home negligence, Social Security disability and class action matters. Beyond the courtroom, Keches Law Group supports local communities and charitable initiatives. The firm is also proud to serve as The Official Injury Law Firm of the New England Patriots. To learn more, visit KechesLaw.com.

About Meehan Boyle, A Keches Law Firm

Meehan Boyle is a highly respected Boston-based trial law firm known for its work on complex, high-stakes personal injury and wrongful death matters. With a track record that includes involvement in some of the country's most significant and challenging cases, Meehan Boyle is widely recognized by peers for its integrity, professionalism and results-driven advocacy. Meehan Boyle joined Keches Law in January 2026. To learn more, visit meehanboyle.com.

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SOURCE Keches Law Group