Keches Law Group Announces Strategic Alliance with Meehan, Boyle, Black & Bogdanow

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. and BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keches Law Group today announced a strategic alliance with the highly respected trial firm Meehan, Boyle, Black & Bogdanow, uniting two of New England's premier plaintiff-side litigation practices.

The alliance formalizes a longstanding collaborative relationship between the firms, built over years of joint work on some of the region's most complex and high-profile matters. These include litigation arising from the Lawrence Gas Explosion, the Harvard Morgue investigation, and other complex cases. The success of those collaborations demonstrated the strength of a shared approach grounded in trial excellence, rigorous preparation, and an unwavering commitment to clients.

Under the agreement, Meehan, Boyle, Black & Bogdanow will officially join Keches Law Group as of Q1 2026. The firm will operate as its own dedicated practice group under the name "Meehan Boyle, A Keches Law Firm," preserving its well-known identity while gaining access to the expanded resources of Keches Law Group. Those resources include advanced litigation support, statewide infrastructure, financial strength, access to technology and an enhanced marketing and business development platform.

"This alliance brings together two firms that share the same values and the same commitment to taking on the toughest cases," said Meehan Boyle Founding Attorney, Leo V. Boyle. "By combining our strengths, we are creating greater opportunities for our teams and delivering even more comprehensive representation for our clients."

The partnership also strengthens service offerings across the full spectrum of injury and disability law. Through Keches Law Group's established Workers' Compensation and Social Security Disability practices, clients of Meehan Boyle will benefit from seamless access to complementary legal services, while Keches Law Group expands its trial capacity and complex-case expertise.

"This alliance reflects where we're headed as a firm," said Sean Flaherty, Managing Partner of Keches Law Group. "Leo, Jenn and the team have built an outstanding trial practice, and we share a common vision that's intentional, collaborative, and client-centered. Together, we're creating something stronger than either firm could achieve alone."

Together, Keches Law Group and Meehan Boyle are building one of the most formidable and collaborative plaintiff-side trial alliances in New England, one that is rooted in experience, strengthened by shared success, and united by a common pursuit of justice.

About Keches Law Group

Keches Law Group is one of the largest and most respected personal injury and workers' compensation law firms in the Northeast. With more than 50 attorneys, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for injured workers and their families and is a leader in litigation involving workplace safety, catastrophic injuries, and insurance misconduct.

About Meehan, Boyle, Black and Bogdanow

Meehan, Boyle, Black & Bogdanow is a highly respected Boston–based trial law firm known for its work on complex, high-stakes personal injury and wrongful death matters. With a track record that includes involvement in some of the country's most significant and challenging cases, Meehan Boyle is widely recognized by peers for its integrity, professionalism, and results-driven advocacy.

Timothy Blacquier

508-822-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE Keches Law Group