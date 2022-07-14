53% of Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market to Progress at a CAGR of 1.83% from 2020 to 2025

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The corrugated box making machine market report offers information on several market vendors, including ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., Bobst Group SA, EMBA Machinery AB, Fosber Spa, ISOWA Corp., KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zemat Technology Group Ltd. among others. The corrugated box making machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as high product differentiation to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers various corrugated box making machines including, 60V (vertical/straight) model paper corrugation machine, 70-B-OBL Model High Speed Single Face Paper Corrugation Machine, Semi-Automatic Corrugated Side Flap Gluing Machine, etc. These machines are aimed at fulfilling customers' present needs, and all requirements are customized as per demands.

Bobst Group SA - The company offers various machines and components of machines for corrugated box making which are used for laminating, printing, converting, printing, and covering inline.

EMBA Machinery AB - The company sells various machines for automating the manufacturing of corrugated boxes under the brand name ULTIMA. Some of the models of the machines sold under the brand name ULTIMA are 175 QS ULTIMA, 215 QS ULTIMA, and 245 QS ULTIMA.

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Food and Beverages



Electronic Goods



Home and Personal Care Goods



Textile Goods



Others

The corrugated box making machine market share growth by the food and beverages segment during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry include all the manufacturers involved in processing raw food materials, packaging, and distributing them. This includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as cold drinks, energy drinks, and soda as well as processed meats such as fish and beef. The increase in food consumption among people across the world, combined with the increasing population, is the major driver of the market.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the corrugated box making machines market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. With increasing, urbanization and growth of the middle-class population will facilitate the corrugated box making machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2021-2025: Reasons to Buy this Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corrugated box making machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corrugated box making machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corrugated box making machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrugated box making machine market vendors

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 606.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd. , Bobst Group SA, EMBA Machinery AB, Fosber Spa, ISOWA Corp., KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zemat Technology Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial Machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Electronic goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Home and personal care goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Home and personal care goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Home and personal care goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Textile goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Textile goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Textile goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bobst Group SA

Exhibit 52: Bobst Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 53: Bobst Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Bobst Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 55: Bobst Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Bobst Group SA - Segment focus

10.5 EMBA Machinery AB

Exhibit 57: EMBA Machinery AB - Overview



Exhibit 58: EMBA Machinery AB - Product and service



Exhibit 59: EMBA Machinery AB - Key offerings

10.6 Fosber Spa

Exhibit 60: Fosber Spa - Overview



Exhibit 61: Fosber Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Fosber Spa - Key offerings

10.7 ISOWA Corp.

Exhibit 63: ISOWA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: ISOWA Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: ISOWA Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 66: KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 67: KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 68: KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 72: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zemat Technology Group Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Zemat Technology Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Zemat Technology Group Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Zemat Technology Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Zemat Technology Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

