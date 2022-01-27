53% of Growth to Originate from South Africa for Beauty and Personal Care Market from 2020 to 2025

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Beauty and Personal Care Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 1.26 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2% YoY growth (%): 0.51% Performing market contribution: South Africa at 53% Key consumer countries: South Africa , Kenya , Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ), Nigeria , and the Rest of Africa

Regional Market Analysis

With 53% of the growth originating from South Africa, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025.

South African consumers are looking for a value proposition in the beauty and personal care sector in Africa, as they need high-quality items at reasonable rates. Growing urbanization, a growing middle-class population, a wide range of brands in the beauty and personal care category, organized distribution channels emerging, and the introduction of private-label products are some of the reasons driving the African beauty and personal care industry.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter, and Gamble Co., Unilever Group are few of the key vendors in the beauty and personal care market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

Beiersdorf AG offers a wide range of skincare brands including NIVEA, EUCERIN, LA PRAIRIE, LABELLO, HANSAPLAST, 8X4, FLORENA, COPPERTONE, HIDROFUGAL, GAMMON, etc.

Coty Inc. offers an iconic global brand that focuses on prestige fragrances and skincare.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. offers a wide range of products under its Hair Care, Personal Care, and Home Care category.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the beauty and personal care market.

Product innovation and product line extension:

Product innovation and product line extension are two main aspects driving growth in the African beauty and personal care market. The need for novel products with optimal usability and functionality is high in the African beauty and personal care sector, this innovation is critical.



The popularity of beauty and personal care products that handle several concerns in a short amount of time is also growing. Vendors focus on developing novel items to fulfill changing client needs. They also put a lot of effort into expanding their present product lines by releasing new beauty and personal care items that are customized to the needs of their customers. Customers' disposable income rises, increasing their purchasing power for beauty and personal care items and driving the market growth.

Beauty and Personal Care Market Scope in Africa Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.51 Regional analysis Africa Performing market contribution South Africa at 53% Key consumer countries South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and the Rest of Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

