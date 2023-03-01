53 WEST 53 UNVEILS AWE-INSPIRING ELLE DECOR DUPLEX PENTHOUSE

Revered Interior Design Authority Brings New, NYC-Inspired

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an innovative partnership with ELLE DECOR, 53 West 53 – the striking condominium tower rising above the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan – has unveiled a massively scaled furnished duplex penthouse designed by ELLE DECOR A-List interiors firm Fox-Nahem Associates. Comprising the entire 76th and 77th floors for an astonishing 7,973 square feet, the two-story, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home stands out as a truly palatial residence atop Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel's 82-story tower. Penthouse 76 is priced at $63.815 million. The furnishings and artwork are also available for separate purchase, making this sprawling duplex residence the city's most exceptional turnkey furnished residence to date.

To create a stunning New York City residence that embodies the brand's March Art issue, ELLE DECOR worked closely with the developers of 53 West 53 – Singapore-based luxury developer Pontiac Land Group and international real estate firm Hines – to enlist a designer with international perspective who would bring a unique sense of style to the home. Joe Nahem, principal of New York-based Fox-Nahem, drew inspiration from the impressive proportions of the spaces, including the massive ceiling heights, spectacular views from every room and Thierry Despont's bespoke finishes. Fox-Nahem carefully balanced the furnishings, fabrics, rugs, one-of-a-kind artisan pieces and museum-quality artwork from the renowned Pace Gallery to ensure the various design elements were complementary and harmonious.

Stepping off the elevator directly into the penthouse, residents are welcomed by an entry foyer that connects both sides of the lower level and, to the left, leads into Penthouse 76's dramatic double-height great room enveloped by three walls of floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic Central Park views. It features an 11-foot-wide limestone-clad gas fireplace that emphasizes the room's grand scale and is further accentuated by a towering clay installation by Peter Lane. Joe Nahem and his team selected a variety of multi-textural furnishings and accessories to create a dynamic and layered space, including a chic custom bar by Amuneal and multiple seating areas by Vladamir Kagan. Continuing from the great room, residents will find the formal corner dining room, also with stunning Central Park and eastern skyline views, that incorporates several furniture pieces including a custom dining table and chairs by Patrick Naggar, a custom pendant light by John Koga, and an art installation by Studio Hoon Kim, all with plaster as a common design element. Adjoining the dining room is the windowed custom kitchen by Thierry Despont for Molteni with statuary marble countertops, backlit backsplash, and a complete suite of appliances by Miele and Sub-Zero.

Beyond the kitchen is a generous bedroom featuring a statement Campana Brothers Grinza Bed and an en-suite bathroom. Adjacent to the bedroom is a south-facing lounge offering expansive downtown skyline views. The room is graced with a custom bar by Scavolini, luxurious seating options from Atra and a discrete office nook adorned with a textural silver-toned wall installation by Chapter & Verse. A beautifully appointed powder room completes this level, with artwork from Pace Gallery and museum-quality pieces by Louise Nevelson, Maya Lin & Zhang Huan displayed throughout the duplex.

The 77th floor boasts equally impressive design within quieter, more private spaces. The 1,300-square-foot primary suite offers panoramic views spanning north towards Central Park, south, and east; a large walk-in closet custom designed by Scavolini; and an oversized en-suite bath with south- and east-facing exposures. An additional bedroom on this level offers south- and west-facing views and a windowed en-suite bath clad in high-honed Verona limestone, while a stylish TV room and windowed library nook complete the upstairs level.

"ELLE DECOR is all about design for a well-lived life. So, working on the ELLE DECOR Penthouse at 53 West 53 with Fox-Nahem, Pontiac Land Group and Hines offered lots of opportunity for alignment—and fun. We're very proud of the result of this collaboration: an apartment that is as elegant and artful as it is playful and livable," said Asad Syrkett, Editor in Chief of ELLE DECOR.

"ELLE DECOR and Fox-Nahem are leading authorities in the sophisticated style of luxury living that we have developed at 53 West 53, so it felt organic to partner with them on a collective vision for Penthouse 76," said Samantha Sax, Chief Marketing Officer of Pontiac Land U.S. "Together, we sought to create a sophisticated and distinctly metropolitan home in one of 53 West 53's crowning residences that would authentically convey what the pinnacle of Manhattan living can be. The caliber of the furnishings, artwork and overall design concept is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to unveil the elegant and modern lifestyle that ELLE DECOR and Fox-Nahem delivered in Penthouse 76."

Fox-Nahem worked with world-class brands to furnish the home and tapped into the firm's personal connections with artisans and craftspeople across the nation and around the world.

"It is an honor to be involved in such an illustrious project, and we are grateful to the teams at ELLE DECOR and 53 West 53 for allowing us to bring Penthouse 76 to life," said Joe Nahem. "The canvas we were presented to work with was ideal, from the grand proportions to the versatility of the spaces and the seamless floor plan that connects it all and makes the home feel intimate despite its size. By taking advantage of these factors and playing up the one-of-a-kind views that are exclusive to this high-floor residence, we furnished the penthouse with pieces that reflect our firm's aesthetic and would resonate with fellow design enthusiasts while also catering to the various interests and desires of potential residents who would call Penthouse 76 home. The result looks and feels like a true New York City penthouse, and we are proud to have had a hand in creating this."

53 West 53 boasts over 30,000 square feet of amenities that are enhanced and activated by the on-site staff who provide deeply personalized, five-star-hotel-level services that transcend even the most discerning expectations.

53 West 53 features 161 residences including full-floor homes and duplex penthouses with private elevators. Pricing for remaining residences starts at $3.355M.

The ELLE DECOR Penthouse at 53 West 53 is featured in the March 2023 issue, currently on newsstands and online at https://www.elledecor.com/.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing agency for 53 West 53. For additional information, please contact the sales gallery at 212-688-5300 or visit https://www.53w53.com/.

