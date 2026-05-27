53 West 53rd selected for hospitality-driven initiative with Forbes Travel Guide

The iconic Midtown Manhattan tower joins a select group of U.S. properties managed by FirstService Residential introducing a new hospitality-informed approach to residential experience.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury living in New York has long been defined by location and design, but increasingly, the resident experience itself is becoming the differentiator.

53 West 53rd is one of the seven inaugural residences participating in a new program bringing hospitality-level service standards into luxury residential living as part of FirstService Residential's collaboration with ATELIER CX, the consulting division of Forbes Travel Guide.

"Luxury in New York has always been about more than the physical space. It's about the experience that surrounds it," said Marc Kotler, president, FirstService Residential New York. "We are proud to guide our teams in managing 53 West 53rd and in setting an elevated standard of service for the high-rise residential experience."

Rising above Midtown just steps from The Museum of Modern Art, 53 West 53rd is widely recognized for its distinctive design by Jean Nouvel and its role in shaping the city's modern residential skyline. Its location places residents at the center of New York's cultural, culinary, and business districts, reinforcing expectations for a highly elevated living experience.

53 West 53rd represents a level of sophistication where every detail matters," said Aziz Bendriss, general manager. "This initiative reflects our continued commitment to providing a refined, seamless, and highly personalized experience for every owner at 53 West 53rd Street Condominium. "At the heart of this experience is a team of exceptional professionals whose discretion, attentiveness, and commitment to service create a warm and refined environment where residents and their families feel truly at home."

Completed in 2019, 53 West 53rd, one of Manhattan's most architecturally significant luxury residences, was developed by Hines in partnership with Pontiac Land Group. The tower's design integrates private residences with curated amenities and a strong connection to adjacent cultural institutions.

The inclusion of 53 West 53rd in this initiative reflects a continued evolution within New York's luxury market, where service consistency and experience are becoming defining elements of residential living.

Click here to find more information about this program

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division ATELIER CX to service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, air travel, private clubs and more through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services.

SOURCE FirstService Residential