FirstService Residential Expands in Washington, DC, Welcoming Sonata Condominium to Its Premier Portfolio

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to provide full-service property management services for The Sonata Condominium, a distinctive luxury residential community in the heart of Washington, DC.

The Sonata, in Washington, DC, is now managed by industry-leading FirstService Residential

"We are thrilled to welcome The Sonata to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "This is an exceptional community, and we are honored to partner with its board and residents. Our team is committed to delivering the expertise, resources, and personalized support needed to help the community thrive today and well into the future."

Located in the vibrant Mount Vernon Square neighborhood, The Sonata is a contemporary 12-story luxury condominium community featuring approximately 75 residences. The architecturally striking building is recognized for its elegant, curved glass façade, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping views of the nation's capital. Residents enjoy a collection of premium amenities, including concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop terrace, and convenient access to Washington's renowned restaurants, entertainment venues, cultural attractions, and metro stations.

Trent Harrison, President, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential, emphasized the company's proactive and collaborative approach. "From day one, our team has focused on supporting the board, residents, and onsite staff with the tools, expertise, and resources they need to succeed," said Harrison. "We are excited to bring our proven management experience, proactive financial guidance, and resident-centered service model to The Sonata and help position the community for long-term success."

As the leading residential community management company, FirstService Residential partners with boards and residents to enhance property values, elevate the resident experience, and provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of every community it serves.

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential