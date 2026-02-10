539 Merrill Advisors Recognized on Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisor Lists

Forbes named 23 Merrill advisors to Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes recognized 539 Merrill Wealth Management and Merrill Private Wealth Advisors on its annual Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State, more than any other firm. The strong showing includes 17 advisors who ranked number one in their states, underscoring the depth and geographic breadth of Merrill's advisor talent. (Rankings published February 4, 2026 based on data as of June 30, 2025.)

"We are incredibly proud to have so many exceptional advisors recognized on Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors lists," said Kenneth Correa, Head of Business and Client Development at Merrill. "As we continue investing in talent, we celebrate these accomplished professionals who help clients pursue their financial goals every day."

In addition, 23 Merrill advisors were named to Forbes' prestigious list of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors. (Rankings published on February 4, 2026. based on data as of June 30, 2025.)

Forbes honored the following Merrill advisors on its list of the top 100 women advisors:

Michelle Mayer, Naples, FL – #3

Kelly Westmoreland, Atlanta, GA – #4

Johanna Walters, Blue Bell, PA – #10

Corina Davis, Seattle, WA – #15

Sharon Oberlander, Chicago, IL – #17

Mary Mullin, Boston, MA – #20

Christina Boyd, Wayzata, MN – #26

Nazie Saffari-Moini, Beverly Hills, CA – #30

Melissa Spickler, Bloomfield Hills, MI – #32

Donna Di Ianni, Aspen, CO – #40

Donna Joyner, Alpharetta, GA – #43

Joni Abalos, Houston, TX – #48

Kyle Olson, New York, NY – #51

Megan Bailey, Blue Bell, PA – #62

Krystal Julius, Wayzata, MN – #65

Eleni Mavromati, Los Angeles, CA – #70

Nadia Allaudin, Century City, CA – #78

Ronya Corey, Washington, DC – #80

Courtney Moore, New York, NY – #82

Elizabeth Angelone, Miami, FL – #87

Christine Heim, Florham Park, NJ – #90

Rachel Barzilay, Boca Raton, FL – #96

Alyssa Moeder, New York, NY – #100

About the Forbes/SHOOK Methodology

The Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, evaluate advisors using both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including client service models, investment processes, compliance records, revenue trends, and assets under management. Advisors must have a minimum of seven years' experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for ranking placement.

For the full list and methodology, visit: Forbes 2026 America's Top Women Wealth Advisors List and Forbes 2026 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List

Bank of America

Bank of America Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Julia Ehrenfeld, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.855.3267

[email protected]

MAP #8760342

