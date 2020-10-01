54 Dentists Supported By 42 North Dental Receive "Top Dentist" Awards In Annual Boston Magazine Guide

"I'm proud of the winning dentists and their colleagues across the company." says Dr. Michael Scialabba, 42 North Dental Vice President of Clinical Affairs. He continues "To have other dentists in our region vote 42 North Dental dentists as 'top dentists' further proves our message that group dentistry, and our model, leads to exceptional patient care."

As a member of 42 North Dental, dentists are able to focus their time and effort on maintaining positive relationships with their patients and providing expert care, rather than the business burdens that come with running a dental practice. As part of a large network of dentists, they are also able to effectively collaborate on best practices, pooling their knowledge and expertise.

And the Winners are:

Roua al Timimi – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Quincy; Marissa Alikpala – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Arlington; Saishree Amin – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Wakefield, Marjan Askari - Orthodontics, Gentle Dental Arlington, Belmont, Boston, Milford, Natick, Newton, South Boston, Waltham; John Brangan – General Dentistry, Great Hill Dental Somerville; David Buczak - Endodontics, Gentle Dental South Attleboro, Saugus; Hannah Cohen – Endodontics, Gentle Dental Somerville, Wakefield, Waltham; Jose Oscar Colon - Periodontics, Gentle Dental Derry, Jamaica Plain, Nashua, Wakefield; Yonathon Dassa – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Brookline; Leena Desai – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Chelmsford; Ian Fessler – General Dentistry, Gillis Dental; Matteo Giamarco – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Peabody, Robert Girschek – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Waltham; David Goldberg - Periodontics, Abington Family Dental Care, Newbury Dental Associates, Gentle Dental Cambridge, Natick, Waltham, Worcester; Lawrence Goodman – General Dentistry, Great Hill Dental Braintree; Erin Hersey – General Dentistry, Dynamic Dental; Matthew Hickin - Periodontics, Gentle Dental Brookline, Malden, Methuen, South Boston, Great Hill Dental Peabody, Somerville; Natalia Hoffmann - Orthodontics, Gentle Dental Brighton, Jamaica Plain, Malden, Peabody, Wakefield, West Roxbury; Yong Hur - Periodontics, Great Hill Dental Boston; Maryanne Irwin - Endodontics, Great Hill Dental Boston, Braintree, ; Jennifer Kim - Endodontics, Gentle Dental Braintree, Brighton, Milford, New Bedford, Quincy, Worcester; Kirill Klimashov – Oral Surgery, Gentle Dental Arlington, Cambridge, Natick, Norwood, Somerville, Waltham, West Roxbury, Worcester; Ibrahim Lakkis – Oral Surgery, Attleboro, Braintree, Brookline, Jamaica Plain, Quincy; Ryan Lee – General Dentistry, Great Hill Dental Boston; Cheri Li – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Cambridge; Andrew Mancini – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Jamaica Plain; Jonathan Millen – General Dentistry, Newbury Dental Associates; Catherine Moshirfar - Periodontics, Great Hill Dental Boston; Cassandra Myer – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Brighton; Jake Park - Periodontics, Gentle Dental Braintree, Burlington, Chelmsford; Shimul Patel – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Natick; David Pawlowski, Great Hill Dental Boston; Stephanie Payne- General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Malden; Joseph Purman – General Dentistry, Great Hill Dental Boston; Marisa Reason - Orthodontics, Dynamic Dental; Donald Richard – Oral Surgeon, Gentle Dental Beverly, Burlington, Chelmsford, Malden, Methuen, Saugus, Wakefield; Karim Salem - Orthodontics, Great Hill Dental Braintree; Omar Salem - Orthodontics, Great Hill Dental Boston; Julie Saviano – Endodontics, Gentle Dental Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Medford; Michael Scialabba – General Dentistry, Peabody; Steven Shapiro – General Dentistry, Great Hill Dental Boston; Prasadini Shetty – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Norwood; Natalie Shlosman - Endodontics, Northborough Dental Associates; Clark Smith – Orthodontics, Gentle Dental Braintree, Burlington, Chelmsford, Manchester, Norwood, Stoughton; Ronit Smolyar – Endodontics, Gentle Dental Burlington, Chelmsford, South Boston, Stoughton; William Snell – Pediatric Dentistry, Gentle Dental North Andover; Shailaja Thaker – Pediatric Dentistry, Great Hill Dental Braintree, Somerville; Lhamo Tsering – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental South Boston; Leendert van de Rydt – General Dentistry, Gentle Dental Cambridge; John Walsh – Orthodontics, Gentle Dental Concord, North Andover, Great Hill Dental Chelmsford, Peabody; Clifford Walters – General Dentistry, Great Hill Dental Chelmsford; Evan Wardius – Oral Surgery, Great Hill Dental Braintree, Somerville, Gentle Dental Stoughton; Frances Yang – Periodontics, Gentle Dental Arlington, Belmont, Beverly, Methuen, Milford, North Andover, Worcester; Qian Yang – Oral Surgery, Gentle Dental Brighton, Franklin, Milford North Andover, Peabody, South Boston, Worcester at the Trolley Yard, Great Hill Dental Boston, Dynamic Dental

How Boston Magazine Selected the Winners

Boston Magazine sent letters to the address on record for every licensed dentist in Boston and the surrounding region, roughly within I-495's boundaries, inviting them to nominate up to three of their peers in a select number of dental specialties via an online survey. More than 650 dentists took the survey. The top vote-getters in each specialty were then reviewed by an advisory board of select dentists, chosen for their credentials and the high number of votes they received.

About 42 North Dental

42 North Dental, a leading dental support organization supports over 25 dental practice brands in 77 locations. The company's mission is to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental helps doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental was created by dentists for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

